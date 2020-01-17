Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Royal Dutch Shell plc" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an integrated oil and gas company. The company explores for and produces oil and gas from conventional fields and sources such as tight rock, shale, and coal formations.
The report provides information and insights into Royal Dutch Shell, including:
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2vg2a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: