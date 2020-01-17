New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global squalene market is expected to grow from USD 168.89 Million in 2018 to USD 382.72 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. Growing utilization of squalene as a cleansing and moisturizing compound in personal care and cosmetic products including creams, lotions, lipsticks, bath oils, sunscreens, hair conditioners, and foundations is anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Squalene is a natural organic compound that is found naturally in many animals and plants, including human sebum. Currently for commercial purposes squalene is primarily obtained from shark liver oil. However the plant sources (primarily vegetable oils) are now being increasingly utilized for extracting the squalene. Scientists have developed the genetically engineered yeast cells to produce commercially useful quantities of synthetic squalane.

Global Squalene Market Key Findings:

Even though the factors such as rising utilization in the food and cosmetics industry coupled with rapid growth of food and pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region are driving the global squalene market. The environmental concerns over the shark fishing, strict government regulations and erratic supply of raw materials are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Rising investment on the development of alternative vegetable and synthetic sources and use of squalene in the cancer treatments is expected to drive the market in upcoming years. Furthermore, rapid improvement in the living standards in the developing economies around the world is anticipated to open new market opportunities for the global squalene market in forthcoming years.

Source type segment is divided into vegetable, animal, and synthetic. On account of factors such as renewability and steady availability of the raw material and stringent regulations imposed on the sourcing of animal-sourced squalene, the vegetable segment is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 12.83% over the forecast period. The vegetable-based squalene is anticipated to create enormous market potential over the next few years. The animal source types are derived from shark liver is predicated to have a sluggish growth in the global squalene market during the forecast period.

The end user industry includes food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The cosmetics segment led the global demand for the squalene with USD 77.91 million revenue in 2018. Factors such as rising demand for the premium quality cosmetics and rising awareness about the advantages of squalene based beauty products are influencing this increased demand. The food segment is growing at a rapid growth rate in the global squalene market due to the increasing use of squalene in various food products to enhance their nutrition value. Squalene are used in the production of dietary supplements in form of capsules, tablets, and other products.

The regions analyzed for the global squalene market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the squalene with a 39.92% share of market revenue in 2018.

Ever rising geriatric population is generating an increased demand for the squalene based dietary supplements within the Europe region. The Europe region is also creating a robust demand for the cosmetics. As a result the Europe region emerged as the leader in the global demand for the squalene in 2018. In addition growing awareness regarding personal appearance as well as rising dietary supplements demand is likely to propel demand for squalene over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 12.67% over the forecast period. Due to rapid growth in the per capita disposable income along with the growing demand for dietary supplements and growing health awareness in the Asia Pacific region is generating a huge demand for the squalene based high end cosmetics.

For instance in 2019, The Ordinary a Toronto-based skin-care company launched a super-affordable squalane cleanser named £5.50 Squalane Cleanser for all skin types. It contains the concentrated form of the fate squalene that’s naturally found in human bodies and helps in nourishing the skin.

For instance in 2016, Amyris launched Biossance brand of Amyris launched a soothing cleansing oil, The Purifier. The product is infused with existing Amyris’s squalane product for better and unique moisturization. The Purifier is infused with the unique moisturizing power of Amyris’s squalane for ultimate smoothness and hydration along with hemisqualane for gentle yet effective cleansing and makeup removing properties.

Key players in the global squalene market are Amyris Biotechnologies, Arista Industries Inc., Nucelis LLC, Empresa Figueirense De Pesca Lda, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Arbee Agencies, Sophim, Gracefruit Limited, VESTAN Squalene Hydrogenation and Purification, SeaDragon Marine Oils, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil, and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global squalene market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global Squalene Market by Source Type:

Vegetable

Animal

Synthetic

Global Squalene Market by End User Industry:

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Squalene Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

