LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB; the “Company”), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based digital health company focused on improving the efficiency of the operating room and optimizing the cost-of-care by delivering actionable clinical and business intelligence through a centralized platform to care providers, administration and leaders, today announces a new customer partnership with a premier Ambulatory Surgery Center (“ASC”).



“This new partnership is particularly exciting for our team, as this customer is a part of one of the largest groups of ASCs in the United States and provides ORHub with access to a group of forward-thinking surgeons focused on advancing their centers of surgical excellence,” says ORHub CEO, Dr. Robert Lazzara.

This is further validation of the insight and empowerment which ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight® platform delivers to surgeons and staff. With critical real-time information surfaced and data continually validated, users are able to make meaningful economic and patient improvements.

IMAGINE, Improved Care. . . Leaner Cost. . . Watch Dr. Robert Lazzara highlight the benefits of knowing the details of every surgical case.

About ORHub, Inc. ORHub is a growth stage digital health company focused on the delivery of actionable data intelligence to empower administration and surgical teams to improve cost-of-care and functional patient outcomes. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the power of the Azure cloud to unlock valuable information inside the currently disparate sources of data captured during surgery. ORHub uncovers precise economic opportunities, improving surgical efficiency and effectiveness through its Surgical Spotlight® platform.

Industry Statistics The U.S. market continues to grow, with over 5,500 hospitals and 6,100 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) performing over 50 million medical procedures annually. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market will approach 50BN by 2024 with a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 28.3% from 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

