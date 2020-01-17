LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) is pleased to announce that the company’s subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, announced today a Full Spectrum Hemp Infused Premium Beverage.

The Sonoran Flower Beverage is Fulvic Acid and Vitamin B Enriched, Full Spectrum Hemp Infused premium beverage with a patented water formula. Fulvic acid has been detailed in the journals of Alzheimer's and Dementia as it aids in the suppression of early onsets symptoms. It also has been known to suppress several diseases; from Alzheimer's, Arthritis, Diabetes, Gout, Graves' Disease, Hypertension, as well as several types of Cancers and also provides relief from Dehydration. All the product contents are certified by a third-party lab.

The beverage will be available in 7 flavors Orange Mango, Cucumber Mint, Peach, CranRazz, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Watermelon and 8.5 PH flavor free. We are finalizing the production schedule and expect to be announcing the first flavors that we will have in inventory for sale in the near future.

About Sonoran Flower LLC:

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates, and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

“We are so excited about this partnership with Sonoran Flower,” stated Rick Wilson, President of ATM. “We have plans to roll out a number of new Hemp products in early 2020. We will be fulfilling orders from our Northern California and Arizona facilities. Together we will be working to expand our manufacturing, distribution, and market presence for all our products.”

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

