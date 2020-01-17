January 17 2020

Please see the attached notice from Nordic Trustee AS regarding amended terms of the bonds issued by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@Interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





