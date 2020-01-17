Top Turkish News Sources Circulate Coverage of the Imminent Presence of MagneGas in Turkey

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Technologies, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRNX), a sustainability technologies company, announced that the Company’s former subsidiary, Taronis Fuels, has gained major regional media attention as a variety of top Turkish news sources launch digital coverage of the joint venture between Taronis and the Republic of Turkey that will make MagneGas the premier metal cutting fuel of the country. Among the media outlets that covered the partnership are two of the country’s most widely circulated publications, Sabah and Habertürk. Coverage also came from Yenienerji, ChemLife, ICT Media, Para & Borsa, and PiyasaninDurumu. Additionally, GasWorld released an article on the joint venture.

With a daily circulation of more than 300,000, Sabah is one of the most recognized newspapers in Turkey. Two articles reflecting the expansion of Taronis to Turkey were published by the media conglomerate, “Amerikalı ve Almanlar başkenti seçti,” and “ABD’li devden 200 milyon $’lık yatırım kararı.”



Established in 2009, Habertürk is one of the widest reaching media outlets in Turkey. This influential publisher released two articles on the partnership between Taronis and the Republic of Turkey, “Tarons, Ankara'da ortak grşm kurdu,” and “Tarons, Türkye'de şrket kurdu.”

Yenienerji has been publishing magazines, catalogs, corporate magazines and technical books for over 20 years. Their recent article on Taronis, “Taronis Techonologies'ten Türkiye Yatırımı,” outlined the details of the joint venture and highlighted the safety benefits that the partnership will bring to Turkey.

ChemLife reaches readers across of a variety of platforms, influencing the rapidly developing technological and scientific segments. With over 10,000 monthly downloads, and a mailing list of 30,000 people, they are highly influential as a content provider. Their article, “ABD'li yenilebilir yakıt devi Taronis Techonologies, Türkiye'ye üretim tesisi kuruyor,” provided key details of the collaboration between Taronis and Turkey, including the economic impacts and sustainability features.

ICT Media, the producers of ICT Media Magazine and www.ictmedia.com.tr provide expert information on a variety of topics including GSM, software, hardware, telecommunications, security and online services, multimedia, value added services, R&D, and energy. Recently, they announced the completion of the legalization of the joint venture between Taronis and MC Consulting in their article, “Taronis Techonologies Türkiye yatırım tesisi kuruyor.”

Para & Borsa, a media source dedicated to sharing information related to financial markets published the article “Taronis Technologies’den Turkiye’ye Yatırım” on their platform. The piece emphasized the imminent presence of Taronis in Turkey as well as the positive impacts the joint venture will have on the country.

PiyasaninDurumu, a Turkish news and media outlet published “Taronis Technologies Türkiye yatırımı.” The article highlighted key details of the joint venture as well as the benefits that Taronis will bring to the country in regards to safety and sustainability.

GasWorld’s website is the market-leading news portal for the global industrial gas sector. Their recently published article, “ New joint venture offers alternative to acetylene for metal cutting ,” outlined the efforts to make MagneGas the metal cutting fuel to serve the Turkish domestic metal cutting market.

About Taronis Technologies, Inc.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) owns a patented plasma arc technology that enables two primary end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination. The Company holds a 7% royalty on the global use of its fuel generation intellectual property through a licensing agreement with Taronis Fuels, Inc. Given the potential scale of this royalty agreement and the potential material impact to the financial profile of Taronis Technologies, the Company shall continue to provide updates on material developments within Taronis Fuels.

The Company’s technology can also be implemented for the decontamination of waste water, including sterilizing water, eradicating all pathogens. The technology is being tested to determine if it can completely eliminate pharmaceutical contaminants such as antibiotics, hormones and other soluble drugs suspended in contaminated water. Lastly, the technology process is capable of reducing or eliminating other contaminants, such as harmful metals, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels. The technology has prospective commercial applications in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and municipal waste markets. For more information on Taronis, please visit the Company's website at http://www.TaronisTech.com .

Taronis also owns a controlling interest in Water Pilot, LLC. The WATER PILOT® System immediately reduces water consumption and provides you with live remote consumption monitoring for long term leak protection and water asset management. An integral, client based alarm and notification system that reports to any mobile device. Water Pilot may be appropriate for a wide range of businesses or properties with a water meter. For more information, please visit our website at www.gowaterpilot.com/



