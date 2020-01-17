VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assays from five shallow diamond drill holes completed at Omui Mine site, part of its 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan, in late 2019.
Omui Mine Site Drilling Highlights:
“Six of seven shallow holes from Omui Mine site display significant vein intercepts,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. “This is remarkable given the early stage of this project and high level which was tested. Hole 19OMI-010, our first deep test at Omui, tests under an area where assays indicated a root feeder might lie at depth. Once we sawed core from this hole, we saw numerous veins displaying specks of electrum and ginguro, a positive sign. We eagerly await assays from that hole. We are happy to be drilling at Omu Sinter once again and are encouraged that our first new hole has encountered several quartz vein intervals. We look forward to drill testing deeper levels at Omu Sinter very soon. In short, 2020 is off to a very good start.”
|Summary of vein intercepts from holes 19OMI-001 and 19OMI-002 (announced December 17, 2019):
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (gpt)
|Ag (gpt)
|Au Eq (gpt)
|19OMI-001
|5.30
|6.30
|1.00
|19.25
|27.50
|19.57
|45.92
|47.00
|1.08
|4.38
|6.15
|4.45
|including
|45.92
|46.50
|0.58
|6.34
|8.52
|6.44
|19OMI-002
|46.40
|58.50
|12.10
|1.58
|139.90
|3.23
|including
|54.70
|56.50
|1.80
|6.05
|808.18
|15.56
|including
|55.55
|55.88
|0.33
|28.90
|4180.00
|78.08
|67.00
|68.00
|1.00
|1.04
|326.68
|4.88
|including
|67.00
|67.19
|0.19
|3.46
|1195.00
|17.52
|Summary of vein intercepts from holes 19OMI-003 thru 19OMI-007 (new):
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (gpt)
|Ag (gpt)
|Au Eq (gpt)
|19OMI-003
|No significant intervals
|19OMI-004
|3.80
|5.30
|1.50
|3.52
|5.40
|3.58
|27.25
|27.80
|0.55
|1.37
|45.10
|1.90
|19OMI-005
|16.17
|16.42
|0.25
|0.51
|193.00
|2.78
|47.65
|48.30
|0.65
|0.85
|121.54
|2.28
|including
|48.20
|48.30
|0.10
|1.95
|240.00
|4.77
|50.30
|51.60
|1.30
|2.07
|154.27
|3.88
|including
|50.30
|50.55
|0.25
|9.30
|580.00
|16.12
|74.53
|76.45
|1.92
|1.21
|43.93
|1.73
|including
|75.31
|75.85
|0.54
|1.63
|108.00
|2.90
|19OMI-006
|9.60
|9.80
|0.20
|6.88
|228.00
|9.56
|58.60
|60.20
|1.60
|7.35
|470.99
|12.89
|including
|59.64
|60.20
|0.56
|19.30
|1240.00
|33.89
|19OMI-007
|0.00
|20.90
|20.90
|2.51
|5.83
|2.58
|including
|0.00
|7.45
|7.45
|5.3
|9.03
|5.41
|including
|5.20
|7.45
|2.25
|11.89
|16.31
|12.09
|including
|6.70
|7.45
|0.75
|19.70
|22.80
|19.97
|12.50
|13.20
|0.70
|3.65
|4.67
|3.70
|14.20
|15.00
|0.80
|3.04
|4.54
|3.09
|18.90
|19.90
|1.00
|2.63
|11.60
|2.77
|100.20
|101.10
|0.90
|1.25
|228.01
|3.93
|including
|100.20
|100.26
|0.06
|4.64
|2820.00
|37.82
|Au Eq = Au (gpt) + Ag (gpt)/85
True widths of veins intercepts discussed in this news release cannot be estimated at this time. Further drilling is needed to accurately assess vein orientations. All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted rock samples to ALS Global, Australia, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by MS following three acid digestion. Irving staff and personnel from Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core.
Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.
About Irving Resources Inc.:
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.
Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.
Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.
