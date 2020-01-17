Thales has been named as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People in 2020

This designation recognizes the nation’s best workplaces for young people starting their careers, and evaluates benefits including co-op programs, mentorship opportunities and training into its annual competition



OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Thales was named as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People in 2020. Since 2002, Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition selects the nation’s best workplaces for people just beginning their careers.

Designed to be a valuable resource for young people looking to find the right organizational fit after graduation, the Canada’s Top Employers for Young People designation is awarded based on leadership in attracting and retaining young employees.

Thales Canada was included on this year’s list because of its steadfast commitment to a talented and diverse workforce that reflects the needs of its customers. Thales accomplishes this by investing in the next generation of talent through robust co-op and internship opportunities, established entry-level recruitment initiatives, benefits and flexible work options, as well as ongoing career development, mentorship and training programs for all employees.

“Thales Canada brings together a unique mix of expertise to help our customers think smarter and act faster using our high technology solutions. Attracting and hiring diverse young talent is critical to our success. The energy, skillset and fresh perspective that our young employees bring to the business allow us to disrupt the now and drive innovation across the country.”

– Mark Halinaty, President and CEO, Thales Canada

In addition to hiring and fostering young employees, Thales is committed to matching its market leadership with a best-in-class recruitment policy that prioritizes diversity and inclusion. Thales Canada is a founding member of the Canadian Industrial Leadership Award , which in 2019- 2020 encourages female students enrolled in STEM programs to apply to receive a fully paid internship, a cash prize, executive mentorship and the opportunity for employment post-graduation.

Click here to learn more about why Thales Canada was selected as a Top Employer for Young People.

Click here to visit Thales’ careers page to discover current opportunities.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

About Thales Canada

A Canadian leader in research and technology, Thales Canada combines over 50 years of experience with the talent of more than 2,300 skilled people located coast-to-coast. With revenues of over $850 million, Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in the urban rail, civil aviation, defence, digital identity and security sectors, meeting the most complex needs and requirements of its customers across all operating environments.﻿