Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the "Company"), a $1.480 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $4.4 million or $0.24 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $4.8 million or $0.30 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $15.0 million or $0.83 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $15.7 million or $0.96 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018.

The current year includes the benefits of our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento (“Merchants”). In May, we successfully converted all of Merchant’s computer records onto our core system. As previously announced, the Company’s subsidiary bank, which had been operating under multiple names, simultaneously changed the name for all locations to Merchants Bank of Commerce. During 2019 acquisition related costs totaled $2.2 million and costs related to the name change totaled $503 thousand. All significant costs for these two projects have now been absorbed.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “We are pleased to report that 2019 was another solid year for the company. We are proud of our high quality assets, the successful acquisition and integration of Merchants National Bank and the widespread acceptance of our new name, Merchants Bank of Commerce. Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated employees our company remains well positioned for continued success.”

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019:

  • Net income of $15.0 million was a decrease of $769 thousand (5%) from $15.7 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.83 per share – diluted was an decrease of $0.13 (14%) from $0.96 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following:
    • 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants and
    • 90,501 shares of common stock repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2019 as part of our previously announced share repurchase program.
  • Net interest income increased $6.0 million (13%) to $53.5 million compared to $47.5 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.94% compared to 3.90% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 1.03% compared to 1.22% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 9.09% compared to 12.08% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.021 billion, an increase of $105 million (12%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.360 billion, an increase of $140 million (11%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.245 billion, an increase of $146 million (13%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.084 billion, an increase of $154 million (17%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $160.6 million, a decrease of $7.6 million (5%) compared to same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.5% compared to 62.5% during the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 64.5% for 2019 includes $2.2 million in acquisition costs and $503 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs is 59.9%.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 62.5% for 2018 includes $844 thousand in acquisition costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs is 60.8%.
  • Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 totaled $5.7 million or 0.38% of total assets, an increase of $1.5 million since December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily caused by loans to one commercial real estate borrower that were moved to nonaccrual and had zero calculated impairment at December 31, 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $9.62 at December 31, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.71 at December 31, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Net income of $4.4 million ($0.24 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $470 thousand (10%) from $4.8 million ($0.30 per share – diluted) earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following:
    • 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants and
    • 90,501 shares of common stock repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2019 as part of our previously announced share repurchase program.
  • Net interest income increased $820 thousand (7%) to $13.3 million compared to $12.5 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin decreased to 3.80% compared to 3.93% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 1.16% compared to 1.44% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 10.06% compared to 14.32% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.032 billion, an increase of $108 million (12%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.390 billion, an increase of $131 million (10%) compared the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.282 billion, an increase of $124 million (11%) compared the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.129 billion, an increase of $128 million (13%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $153.2 million, a decrease of $3.8 million (2%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.7% compared to 65.1% for the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 65.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes $802 thousand in acquisition costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs is 59.2%.
  • Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 totaled $5.7 million or 0.38% of total assets, a decrease of $7.2 million since September 30, 2019. The decrease was due to a sale of a $9.9 million nonaccrual commercial real estate loan.
  • Book value per common share was $9.62 at December 31, 2019 compared to $9.42 at September 30, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $8.71 at December 31, 2019 compared to $8.51 at September 30, 2019.

Selected Tax Items:

Financial performance for 2018 includes “selected tax items” which complicate reporting period comparisons. The 2018 results include a $1.5 million decrease in our income tax provision composed of a $988 thousand reversal of our uncertain tax position and a $484 thousand benefit as a result of our cost segregation study and tangible property review. These items were previously disclosed in our form 10-K filed March 12, 2019. Management believes that our financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of these selected tax items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

  
SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED 
(amounts in thousands except per share data) 
                    
  For The Three Months Ended For The Twelve Months Ended 
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Net Income December 31,   September 30, December 31,  
Excluding Selected Tax Items (non-GAAP): 2019  2018   2019 2019 2018  
Net income (GAAP) $ 4,369   $ 4,839    $ 4,642   $ 14,961  $ 15,730   
Selected tax items:                   
Reversal of uncertain tax position (GAAP)   —    (988)    —    —   (988) 
Benefit from cost segregation study and
tangible property review (GAAP)		   —    (484)    —    —   (484) 
Total selected tax items   —    (1,472)    —    —   (1,472) 
Net income excluding selected tax items (non-GAAP) $ 4,369   $ 3,367    $ 4,642   $ 14,961  $ 14,258   
                    
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.24   $ 0.30    $ 0.26   $ 0.83  $ 0.96   
Effect of selected tax items   —    (0.09)    —    —   (0.09) 
Earnings per share - diluted excluding
selected tax items (non-GAAP)		 $ 0.24   $ 0.21    $ 0.26   $ 0.83  $ 0.87   
                    
GAAP Information:                   
Return on average assets  1.16%  1.44 %  1.26%  1.03% 1.22 %
Return on average equity  10.06%  14.32 %  10.86%  9.09% 12.08 %
Effective tax rate  26.1%  (1.7)%  27.8%  26.9% 18.7 %
                    
Non-GAAP Ratios:                   
Return on average assets excluding selected tax items  1.16%  1.01 %  1.26%  1.03% 1.11 %
Return on average equity excluding selected tax items  10.06%  9.97 %  10.86%  9.09% 10.95 %
Effective tax rate excluding selected tax items  26.1%  29.2 %  27.8%  26.9% 26.3 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.

  
TABLE 1 
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED 
(amounts in thousands except per share data) 
                    
  For The Three Months Ended For The Twelve Months Ended 
Net income, average assets and December 31,   September 30, December 31,  
average shareholders' equity 2019  2018  2019 2019 2018 
Net income $ 4,369   $ 4,839   $ 4,642   $ 14,961  $ 15,730  
Average total assets $ 1,492,643   $ 1,328,817   $ 1,462,444   $ 1,458,112  $ 1,288,841  
Average total earning assets $ 1,390,446   $ 1,259,709   $ 1,360,006   $ 1,360,325  $ 1,220,135  
Average shareholders' equity $ 172,385   $ 134,033   $ 169,608   $ 164,642  $ 130,218  
                    
Selected performance ratios                   
Return on average assets  1.16%  1.44%  1.26%  1.03% 1.22%
Return on average equity  10.06%  14.32%  10.86%  9.09% 12.08%
Efficiency ratio  58.7%  65.1%  56.4%  64.5% 62.5%
                    
Share and per share amounts                   
Weighted average shares - basic (1)   18,068     16,265     18,130     17,956    16,248  
Weighted average shares - diluted (1)   18,150     16,345     18,196     18,024    16,332  
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.24   $ 0.30   $ 0.26   $ 0.83  $ 0.97  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.24   $ 0.30   $ 0.26   $ 0.83  $ 0.96  
                    
  At December 31,   At September 30,   
Share and per share amounts 2019  2018  2019     
Common shares outstanding (2)   18,137     16,334     18,212         
Book value per common share (2) $ 9.62   $ 8.47   $ 9.42         
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $ 8.71   $ 8.36   $ 8.51         
                    
Capital ratios (4)                  
Bank of Commerce Holdings                  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.19%  12.79%  12.85%       
Tier 1 capital ratio  14.04%  13.71%  13.69%       
Total capital ratio  15.97%  15.82%  15.62%       
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.30%  11.21%  11.28%       
Tangible common equity ratio (5)  10.80%  10.46%  10.64%       
                    
Merchants Bank of Commerce                   
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  14.39%  13.23%  14.25%       
Tier 1 capital ratio  14.39%  13.23%  14.25%       
Total capital ratio  15.48%  14.42%  15.34%       
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.58%  10.81%  11.74%       
                    
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.


BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.480 billion, gross loans of $1.033 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $12 million, total deposits of $1.267 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $174 million.

  
TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                        
 At December 31,       At September 30,
   % of    % of  Change   % of
 2019  Total 2018  Total Amount % 2019  Total
Commercial$ 141,197   14% $ 135,543   14% $ 5,654    4  % $ 152,195   15%
Real estate - construction and land development  26,830   3    22,563   2    4,267    19  %   35,606   3 
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied  493,920   48    433,708   46    60,212    14  %   475,678   47 
Real estate - commercial owner occupied  218,833   21    204,622   22    14,211    7  %   210,767   20 
Real estate - residential - ITIN  33,039   3    37,446   4    (4,407)  (12)%   34,036   3 
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage  63,661   6    34,366   4    29,295    85  %   64,747   6 
Real estate - residential - equity lines  22,099   2    26,958   3    (4,859)  (18)%   22,729   2 
Consumer and other  33,324   3    51,045   5    (17,721)  (35)%   37,324   4 
Gross loans  1,032,903   100%   946,251   100%   86,652    9  %   1,033,082   100%
Deferred fees and costs  2,162        1,927        235        1,980     
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  1,035,065        948,178        86,887        1,035,062     
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (12,231)      (12,292)      61        (12,285)   
Net loans$ 1,022,834      $ 935,886      $ 86,948      $ 1,022,777     
                        
Average loans during the quarter$ 1,031,702      $ 923,409      $ 108,293    12  % $ 1,029,534     
Average yield on loans during the quarter 4.86 %    4.94 %     (0.08)     5.01 %  
Average yield on loans during the year 4.95 %    4.91 %     0.04       4.98 %  

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.033 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $946 million and $1.033 billion at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of $87 million and a decrease of $179 thousand, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.86% compared to 4.94% and 5.01% for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants during the first quarter of 2019 of $1.7 million and $1.9 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. We recorded $193 thousand and $188 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the third and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively.

  
TABLE 3
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                         
  At December 31,        At September 30,
    % of    % of  Change   % of
  2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total
Cash and due from banks $ 21,338  6% $ 23,692  8% $ (2,354)  (10)% $ 32,505  9%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   59,266  16    23,673  8    35,593    150  %   56,099  16 
Total cash and cash equivalents   80,604  22    47,365  16    33,239    70  %   88,604  25 
                         
Investment securities:                        
U.S. government and agencies   38,733  11    40,087  13    (1,354)  (3)%   40,467  11 
Obligations of state and political subdivisions   42,098  11    50,530  17    (8,432)  (17)%   39,004  11 
Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations		   180,835  49    138,503  45    42,332    31  %   165,994  46 
Corporate securities   2,966  1    2,922  1    44    2  %   2,992  1 
Commercial mortgage backed securities   19,307  5    24,762  8    (5,455)  (22)%   22,822  6 
Other asset backed securities   3,011  1    124   —    2,887    2,328  %   1,062   — 
Total investment securities - AFS   286,950  78    256,928  84    30,022    12  %   272,341  75 
                         
Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities		 $ 367,554  100% $ 304,293  100% $ 63,261    21  % $ 360,945  100%
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - nominal		  2.39%    2.66%     (0.27)     2.63%  
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent		  2.47%    2.77%     (0.30)     2.71%  

As of December 31, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.3 million and interest-bearing deposits of $59.3 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $287.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $256.9 million and $272.3 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $18.0 million and $118.0 million during the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $49 thousand and $186 thousand for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $277.6 million and 2.71% compared to $261.0 million and 2.91%, respectively.

At December 31, 2019, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $3.7 million compared with net unrealized losses of $4.3 million and unrealized gains of $3.3 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.

                        
TABLE 4
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                        
 At December 31,        At September 30,
   % of    % of   Change   % of
 2019 Total 2018 Total Amount % 2019 Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing$ 432,680  34% $ 347,199  31% $ 85,481   25 % $ 412,410  33%
Demand - interest-bearing  239,258  19    252,202  22    (12,944) (5)%   239,547  19 
Money market  307,559  24    265,093  23    42,466   16 %   317,120  25 
Total demand  979,497  77    864,494  76    115,003   13 %   969,077  77 
                        
Savings  135,888  11    114,840  10    21,048   18 %   137,441  11 
Total non-maturing deposits  1,115,385  88    979,334  86    136,051   14 %   1,106,518  88 
                        
Certificates of deposit  151,786  12    152,382  14    (596) 0 %   155,621  12 
Total deposits$ 1,267,171  100% $ 1,131,716  100% $ 135,455   12 % $ 1,262,139  100%
                        

Total deposits at December 31, 2019, increased $135 million or 12% to $1.267 billion compared to December 31, 2018 and increased $5 million or 2% annualized compared to September 30, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $136.1 million or 14% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $8.9 million or 3% annualized compared to September 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $596 thousand or less than 1% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $3.8 million or 10% annualized compared to September 30, 2019.

         
TABLE 5
WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
         
 At December 31,  At September 30,
 2019 2018 2019
CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits$ 64,030  $ 83,666  $ 57,897 
Online listing service wholesale time deposits  248    22,015    248 
Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits$ 64,278  $ 105,681  $ 58,145 

For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so.

AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS

The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

                                
TABLE 6
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
                                
 December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018
Interest-bearing deposits 0.56%  0.56%  0.54%  0.49%  0.45%  0.42%  0.41%  0.41%
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.38%  0.38%  0.37%  0.34%  0.31%  0.29%  0.29%  0.29%
All interest-bearing liabilities 0.68%  0.68%  0.74%  0.67%  0.61%  0.64%  0.68%  0.60%
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.46%  0.46%  0.52%  0.46%  0.42%  0.45%  0.50%  0.43%


INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

                     
                     
TABLE 7
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                     
 For The Three Months Ended
 December 31,  Change September 30, Change
 2019 2018  Amount % 2019 Amount %
Interest income$ 14,808  $ 13,750   $ 1,058   8 % $ 15,201  $ (393) (3)%
Interest expense  1,494    1,256     238   19 %   1,479    15   1 %
Net interest income  13,314    12,494     820   7 %   13,722    (408) (3)%
Provision for loan
and lease losses		  —   —    —   — %   —   —   — %
Noninterest income  1,021    1,132     (111) (10)%   1,006    15   1 %
Noninterest expense  8,421    8,868     (447) (5)%   8,300    121   1 %
Income before provision
for income taxes		  5,914    4,758     1,156   24 %   6,428    (514) (8)%
Provision for income taxes:                    
Reversal of uncertain tax position  —   (988)   988    (100)%   —   —   — %
Benefit from cost segregation study and
tangible property review		  —   (484)   484    (100)%   —   —   — %
Provision for income taxes  1,545    1,391     154   11 %   1,786    (241) (13)%
Total provision for income taxes  1,545    (81)   1,626   (2,007)%   1,786    (241) (13)%
Net income$ 4,369  $ 4,839   $ (470) (10)% $ 4,642  $ (273) (6)%
                     
Basic earnings per share$ 0.24  $ 0.30   $ (0.06)  (20)% $ 0.26  $ (0.02)  (8)%
Average basic shares  18,068    16,265     1,803    11  %   18,130    (62)  — %
Diluted earnings per share$ 0.24  $ 0.30   $ (0.06)  (20)% $ 0.26  $ (0.02)  (8)%
Average diluted shares  18,150    16,345     1,805    11  %   18,196    (46)  — %
Dividends declared per
common share		$ 0.05  $ 0.04   $ 0.01    25  % $ 0.05  $ —   — %

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared With Fourth Quarter of 2018

Income before provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $820 thousand higher and noninterest expenses were $447 thousand lower. These positive changes were partially offset by noninterest income that was $111 thousand lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $820 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.1 million or 8% to $14.8 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million due to a $108.3 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by an 8 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $4 thousand due to a $16.6 million increase in average securities balances partially offset by a 16 basis point decrease in average yield on the securities portfolio.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $95 thousand due to a 63 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $5.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $238 thousand or 19% to $1.5 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $312 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $67.2 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $3.8 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 11 basis points.
  • Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $74 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.

Provision for loan and lease losses

Net loan loss charge-offs were only $54 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $111 thousand compared to the fourth quarter for 2018. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $96 thousand special dividend on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco stock.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $447 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The decrease was primarily due to $802 of acquisition and merger costs recorded during the same period a year ago that did not recur and $93 thousand in Small Bank Assessment Credits from the FDIC in the current quarter. These decreases were partially offset by $136 thousand in amortization of the core deposit intangible for the deposits acquired from Merchants and $112 thousand in increased salaries and related benefit costs.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019; the ratio during the same period in 2018 was 65.1%. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 65.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes $802 thousand in acquisition costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 59.2%.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million was an effective tax rate of 26.1%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, our negative income tax provision of $81 thousand on pre-tax income of $4.8 million included:

  • $(988) thousand benefit due to the reversal of our uncertain tax position.
  • $(484) thousand benefit as a result of our cost segregation study and tangible property review.
  • $1.4 million tax provision on pre-tax net operating income of $4.8 million (29.2%).
    • $765 thousand in acquisition costs were not tax deductible for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared With Third Quarter of 2019

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $273 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $408 thousand lower and noninterest expense was $121 thousand higher. These changes were partially offset by noninterest income that was $15 thousand higher and a provision for income taxes that was $241 thousand lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $408 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $393 thousand or 3% to $14.8 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans decreased $370 thousand due to a 15 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in average loan balances.
  • Interest on investment securities decreased $54 thousand due to a 14 basis point decrease in average yield on the investment portfolio partially offset by a $6.1 million increase in average securities balances partially.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $31 thousand due to a $22.2 million increase in average balances partially offset by a 42 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits due from banks.

Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $15 thousand or 1% to $1.5 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $24 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $9.5 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $4.4 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased by less than one basis point.
  • Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $9 thousand.

Provision for loan and lease losses

As illustrated in Table 9, the sale during the fourth quarter of a $9.9 million nonaccrual commercial real estate loan has resulted in an improvement in our asset quality metrics. As a result of these improved metrics and loan loss charge-offs totaling only $54 thousand for the current quarter, no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during current quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $15 thousand, which was not concentrated in any one item.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $121 thousand, which was not concentrated in any one item.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 56.4% for the prior quarter.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million was an effective tax rate of 26.1%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.4 million was an effective tax rate of 27.8%. The effective tax rate for the prior quarter was increased by the write-off of a $41 thousand deferred tax asset.

Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 7 presented earlier in this press release.

                            
TABLE 8a
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                            
  For The Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019
  Average    Yield / Average    Yield / Average    Yield /
  Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                           
Net loans (2) $ 1,031,702  $ 12,643   4.86 % $ 923,409  $ 11,494   4.94 % $ 1,029,534  $ 13,013   5.01 %
Taxable securities   245,487    1,567   2.53 %   218,137    1,469   2.67 %   238,601    1,609   2.68 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)   32,158    258   3.18 %   42,868    353   3.27 %   32,974    271   3.26 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		   81,099    340   1.66 %   75,295    434   2.29 %   58,897    308   2.07 %
Average interest-
earning assets		   1,390,446    14,808   4.23 %   1,259,709    13,750   4.33 %   1,360,006    15,201   4.43 %
Cash and due from banks   24,083          22,447          23,822       
Premises and equipment, net   16,049          13,331          15,922       
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   16,561          1,842          16,769       
Other assets   45,504          31,488          45,925       
Average total assets $ 1,492,643        $ 1,328,817        $ 1,462,444       
                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                           
Interest-bearing demand $ 244,276    108   0.18 % $ 257,227    141   0.22 % $ 243,553    117   0.19 %
Money market   318,127    479   0.60 %   265,190    207   0.31 %   309,188    451   0.58 %
Savings   138,155    128   0.37 %   110,934    92   0.33 %   138,296    131   0.38 %
Certificates of deposit   153,223    499   1.29 %   157,035    462   1.17 %   157,620    491   1.24 %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   9,952    183   7.30 %   13,785    252   7.25 %   9,942    183   7.30 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		   10,310    97   3.73 %   10,310    102   3.93 %   10,310    106   4.08 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		   874,043    1,494   0.68 %   814,481    1,256   0.61 %   868,909    1,479   0.68 %
Noninterest-bearing demand   428,420          367,457          405,853       
Other liabilities   17,795          12,846          18,074       
Shareholders’ equity   172,385          134,033          169,608       
Average liabilities and
shareholders’ equity		 $ 1,492,643        $ 1,328,817        $ 1,462,444       
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)		    $ 13,314   3.80 %    $ 12,494   3.93 %    $ 13,722   4.00 %
                            
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $224 thousand, $109 thousand, and $161 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.4 million, $4.1 million and $13.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included $188 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 7 basis points.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.


                   
TABLE 8b
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                   
  For The Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
  Average    Yield / Average    Yield /
  Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                  
Net loans (2) $ 1,020,801  $ 50,534   4.95 % $ 915,360  $ 44,955   4.91 %
Taxable securities   246,723    6,673   2.70 %   207,407    5,165   2.49 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)   38,706    1,244   3.21 %   50,330    1,629   3.24 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		   54,095    1,112   2.06 %   47,038    952   2.02 %
Average interest-
earning assets		   1,360,325    59,563   4.38 %   1,220,135    52,701   4.32 %
Cash and due from banks   22,806          20,468       
Premises and equipment, net   15,598          13,952       
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   15,565          1,917       
Other assets   43,818          32,369       
Average total assets $ 1,458,112        $ 1,288,841       
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 242,516    480   0.20 % $ 238,328    414   0.17 %
Money market   304,340    1,599   0.53 %   250,685    646   0.26 %
Savings   136,733    493   0.36 %   109,025    288   0.26 %
Certificates of deposit   160,550    1,977   1.23 %   168,183    1,910   1.14 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   9,644    247   2.56 %   22,466    435   1.94 %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   10,895    806   7.40 %   15,143    1,077   7.11 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		   10,310    426   4.13 %   10,310    385   3.73 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		   874,988    6,028   0.69 %   814,140    5,155   0.63 %
Noninterest-bearing demand   400,588          332,197       
Other liabilities   17,894          12,286       
Shareholders’ equity   164,642          130,218       
Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,458,112        $ 1,288,841       
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)		    $ 53,535   3.94 %    $ 47,546   3.90 %
                   
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $657 thousand and $465 thousand for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.7 million and $4.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 included $620 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 6 basis points.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.


                    
TABLE 9 
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED 
(amounts in thousands) 
                    
 For The Three Months Ended
 December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Beginning balance ALLL$ 12,285    $ 12,445    $ 12,242    $ 12,292    $ 12,392   
Provision for loan and lease losses  —     —     —     —     —  
Loans charged-off  (174)    (319)    (659)    (348)    (279) 
Loan loss recoveries  120      159      862      298      179   
Ending balance ALLL$ 12,231    $ 12,285    $ 12,445    $ 12,242    $ 12,292   
                    
 At December 31,  At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Nonaccrual loans:                   
Commercial$ 61    $ 139    $ 194    $ 1,018    $ 959   
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied  —     10,099      10,690      10,878      —  
Real estate - commercial owner occupied  3,103      —     —     —     548   
Real estate - residential - ITIN  2,221      2,339      2,389      2,392      2,388   
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage  191      198      217      182      185   
Real estate - residential - equity lines  —     —     —     42      43   
Consumer and other  40      21      22      23      23   
Total nonaccrual loans  5,616      12,796      13,512      14,535      4,146   
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Commercial  595      629      1,092      1,187      1,224   
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied  —     —     791      793      795   
Real estate - residential - ITIN  3,957      4,072      4,300      4,342      4,484   
Real estate - residential - equity lines  231      236      242      358      363   
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans  4,783      4,937      6,425      6,680      6,866   
                    
All other accruing impaired loans  —     —     —     —     —  
                    
Total impaired loans$ 10,399    $ 17,733    $ 19,937    $ 21,215    $ 11,012   
                    
Gross loans outstanding at period end$ 1,032,903    $ 1,033,082    $ 1,036,724    $ 1,034,606    $ 946,251   
                    
Impaired loans to gross loans 1.01 %  1.72 %  1.92 %  2.05 %  1.16 %
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.54 %  1.24 %  1.30 %  1.40 %  0.44 %
                    
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:             
Gross loans 1.18 %  1.19 %  1.20 %  1.18 %  1.30 %
Nonaccrual loans 217.79 %  96.01 %  92.10 %  84.22 %  296.48 %
Impaired loans 117.62 %  69.28 %  62.42 %  57.70 %  111.62 %

We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. The decrease in nonaccrual loans during the current quarter resulted from the sale of a $9.9 million nonaccrual commercial real estate loan. Net loan loss charge-offs totaled only $54 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago.

The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans declined to 1.18% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 1.30% as of December 31, 2018 and compared to 1.19% as of September 30, 2019.

Based on the Bank’s ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at December 31, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At December 31, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $10.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $324 thousand compared to impaired loans of $11.0 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.2 million at December 31, 2018 and impaired loans of $17.7 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $335 thousand at September 30, 2019. The decrease in loans classified as impaired compared to the prior quarter results from the sale of one $9.9 million commercial real estate loan.

                     
TABLE 10
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                     
  At December 31,  At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Nonaccrual $ 1,680   $ 1,746   $ 1,828   $ 2,725   $ 2,693  
Accruing   4,783     4,937     6,425     6,680     6,866  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 6,463   $ 6,683   $ 8,253   $ 9,405   $ 9,559  
                     
Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans  0.63%  0.65%  0.80%  0.91%  1.01%

There was one new troubled debt restructuring to grant a rate and maturity modification during the three months ended December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, we had 98 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 94 were performing according to their restructured terms.

                     
                     
TABLE 11
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
                     
  At December 31,  At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Total nonaccrual loans $ 5,616   $ 12,796   $ 13,512   $ 14,535   $ 4,146  
90 days past due and still accruing   —    —    —    —    — 
Total nonperforming loans   5,616     12,796     13,512     14,535     4,146  
                     
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   35     58     34     31     31  
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,651   $ 12,854   $ 13,546   $ 14,566   $ 4,177  
                     
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.54%  1.24%  1.30%  1.40%  0.44%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.38%  0.87%  0.94%  0.99%  0.32%


The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of December 31, 2019.

                         
                         
TABLE 12
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)
At December 31, 2019
                         
                 Years 6      
                 Through Beyond    
  Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total
Rate Index:                        
Fixed $ 49,959  $ 52,191  $ 33,501  $ 72,871  $ 32,308  $ 166,641  $ 32,514  $ 439,985 
Variable:                        
Prime   92,508    5,534    9,682    4,616    6,759    4,752    —   123,851 
5 Year Treasury   24,733    66,548    83,684    66,329    77,812    54,490    —   373,596 
7 Year Treasury   858    7,024    9,292    480    5,597    13,828    —   37,079 
1 Year LIBOR   20,988    —   —   —   —   —   —   20,988 
Other Indexes   4,146    2,946    2,062    1,733    5,716    16,730    617    33,950 
Nonaccrual   625    551    529    513    492    1,988    918    5,616 
Total $ 193,817  $ 134,794  $ 138,750  $ 146,542  $ 128,684  $ 258,429  $ 34,049  $ 1,035,065 


                
TABLE 13
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                
 At December 31,  Change At September 30,
  2019  2018  $ % 2019 
Assets:               
Cash and due from banks $ 21,338   $ 23,692   $ (2,354)  (10)% $ 32,505  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   59,266     23,673     35,593    150  %   56,099  
Total cash and cash equivalents   80,604     47,365     33,239    70  %   88,604  
                
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   286,950     256,928     30,022    12  %   272,341  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,035,065     948,178     86,887    9  %   1,035,062  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (12,231)   (12,292)   61    — %   (12,285)
Net loans   1,022,834     935,886     86,948    9  %   1,022,777  
                
Premises and equipment, net   15,906     13,119     2,787    21  %   16,084  
Other real estate owned   35     31     4    13  %   58  
Life insurance   23,701     22,410     1,291    6  %   23,576  
Deferred tax asset, net   4,553     7,039     (2,486)  (35)%   4,818  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   16,480     1,841     14,639    795  %   16,672  
Other assets   28,553     22,485     6,068    27  %   27,497  
Total assets $ 1,479,616   $ 1,307,104   $ 172,512    13  % $ 1,472,427  
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 432,680   $ 347,199   $ 85,481    25  % $ 412,410  
Demand - interest-bearing   239,258     252,202     (12,944)  (5)%   239,547  
Money market   307,559     265,093     42,466    16  %   317,120  
Savings   135,888     114,840     21,048    18  %   137,441  
Certificates of deposit   151,786     152,382     (596)  — %   155,621  
Total deposits   1,267,171     1,131,716     135,455    12  %   1,262,139  
                
Term debt:               
Other borrowings   10,000     13,496     (3,496)  (26)%   10,000  
Unamortized debt issuance costs   (43)   (91)   48    (53)%   (55)
Net term debt   9,957     13,405     (3,448)  (26)%   9,945  
                
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310     10,310     —   — %   10,310  
Other liabilities   17,700     13,352     4,348    33  %   18,396  
Total liabilities   1,305,138     1,168,783     136,355    12  %   1,300,790  
                
Shareholders' equity:               
Common stock   71,311     52,284     19,027    36  %   72,200  
Retained earnings   100,566     89,045     11,521    13  %   97,100  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   2,601     (3,008)   5,609    (186)%   2,337  
Total shareholders' equity   174,478     138,321     36,157    26  %   171,637  
                
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,479,616   $ 1,307,104   $ 172,512    13  % $ 1,472,427  
                
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,377,588   $ 1,233,049   $ 144,539    12  % $ 1,360,184  
Shares outstanding   18,137     16,334     1,803    11  %   18,212  
Book value per share (1) $ 9.62   $ 8.47   $ 1.15    14  % $ 9.42  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 8.71   $ 8.36   $ 0.35    4  % $ 8.51  
                
(1)  Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.


                      
TABLE 14
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
  For The Three Months Ended For The Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,  Change September 30, December 31,
  2019 2018 $ % 2019 2019 2018
Interest income:                     
Interest and fees on loans $ 12,643  $ 11,494  $ 1,149    10  % $ 13,013  $ 50,534  $ 44,955 
Interest on taxable securities   1,567    1,469    98    7  %   1,609    6,673    5,165 
Interest on tax-exempt securities   258    353    (95)  (27)%   271    1,244    1,629 
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks   340    434    (94)  (22)%   308    1,112    952 
Total interest income   14,808    13,750    1,058    8  %   15,201    59,563    52,701 
Interest expense:                     
Interest on demand deposits   108    141    (33)  (23)%   117    480    414 
Interest on money market   479    207    272    131  %   451    1,599    646 
Interest on savings   128    92    36    39  %   131    493    288 
Interest on certificates of deposit   499    462    37    8  %   491    1,977    1,910 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco borrowings		   —   —   —   — %   —   247    435 
Interest on other borrowings   183    252    (69)  (27)%   183    806    1,077 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   97    102    (5)  (5)%   106    426    385 
Total interest expense   1,494    1,256    238    19  %   1,479    6,028    5,155 
Net interest income   13,314    12,494    820    7  %   13,722    53,535    47,546 
Provision for loan and lease losses   —   —   —   — %   —   —   —
Net interest income after provision
for loan and lease losses		   13,314    12,494    820    7  %   13,722    53,535    47,546 
Noninterest income:                     
Service charges on deposit accounts   198    161    37    23  %   177    730    682 
ATM and point of sale fees   282    283    (1)  — %   293    1,158    1,131 
Payroll and benefit processing fees   183    178    5    3  %   158    669    652 
Life insurance   126    128    (2)  (2)%   126    536    512 
Gain on investment securities, net   49    3    46    1,533  %   12    186    44 
Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco dividends		   131    201    (70)  (35)%   131    507    480 
Gain(Loss) on sale of OREO   21    64    (43)  (67)%   —   62    73 
Other income   31    114    (83)  (73)%   109    336    445 
Total noninterest income   1,021    1,132    (111)  (10)%   1,006    4,184    4,019 


                      
TABLE 14 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                      
  For The Three Months Ended For The Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,  Change September 30, December 31,
  2019 2018  $ % 2019  2019 2018 
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and related benefits   4,924    4,812     112    2  %   5,005     20,804    18,709  
Premises and equipment   916    927     (11)  (1)%   933     3,752    3,983  
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium		   —   93     (93)  (100)%   (104)   91    376  
Data processing   739    528     211    40  %   582     2,535    1,997  
Professional services   309    436     (127)  (29)%   392     1,539    1,431  
Telecommunications   190    145     45    31  %   194     737    594  
Acquisition and merger   —   802     (802)  (100)%   (113)   2,193    844  
Other expenses   1,343    1,125     218    19  %   1,411     5,604    4,272  
Total noninterest expense   8,421    8,868     (447)  (5)%   8,300     37,255    32,206  
Income before provision for income taxes   5,914    4,758     1,156    24  %   6,428     20,464    19,359  
Provision for income taxes:                     
Reversal of uncertain tax position   —   (988)   988    (100)%   —    —   (988)
Benefit from cost segregation study and
tangible property review		   —   (484)   484    (100)%   —    —   (484)
Provision for income taxes   1,545    1,391     154    11  %   1,786     5,503    5,101  
Total provision for income taxes   1,545    (81)   1,626    (2,007)%   1,786     5,503    3,629  
Net income $ 4,369  $ 4,839   $ (470)  (10)% $ 4,642   $ 14,961  $ 15,730  
                      
Basic earnings per share $ 0.24  $ 0.30   $ (0.06)  (20)% $ 0.26   $ 0.83  $ 0.97  
Average basic shares   18,068    16,265     1,803    11  %   18,130     17,956    16,248  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24  $ 0.30   $ (0.06)  (20)% $ 0.26   $ 0.83  $ 0.96  
Average diluted shares   18,150    16,345     1,805    11  %   18,196     18,024    16,332  


                
TABLE 15
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
                
  For The Three Months Ended
  December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Earning assets:               
Loans $ 1,031,702  $ 1,029,534  $ 1,028,187  $ 993,261  $ 923,409 
Taxable securities   245,487    238,601    249,907    253,068    218,137 
Tax-exempt securities   32,158    32,974    39,501    50,454    42,868 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   81,099    58,897    35,605    40,223    75,295 
Total earning assets   1,390,446    1,360,006    1,353,200    1,337,006    1,259,709 
                
Cash and due from banks   24,083    23,822    21,942    21,392    22,447 
Premises and equipment, net   16,049    15,922    15,819    14,581    13,331 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   16,561    16,769    16,995    11,872    1,842 
Other assets   45,504    45,925    42,769    41,009    31,488 
Total assets $ 1,492,643  $ 1,462,444  $ 1,450,725  $ 1,425,860  $ 1,328,817 
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 428,420  $ 405,853  $ 379,173  $ 388,410  $ 367,457 
Demand - interest-bearing   244,276    243,553    238,840    243,376    257,227 
Money market   318,127    309,188    296,326    293,396    265,190 
Savings   138,155    138,296    139,307    131,081    110,934 
Certificates of deposit   153,223    157,620    164,084    167,463    157,035 
Total deposits   1,282,201    1,254,510    1,217,730    1,223,726    1,157,843 
                
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   —   —   30,000    8,778    —
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   9,952    9,942    10,841    12,889    13,785 
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310 
Other liabilities   17,795    18,074    18,246    17,452    12,846 
Total liabilities   1,320,258    1,292,836    1,287,127    1,273,155    1,194,784 
                
Shareholders' equity   172,385    169,608    163,598    152,705    134,033 
Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,492,643  $ 1,462,444  $ 1,450,725  $ 1,425,860  $ 1,328,817 


             
TABLE 16
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
ANNUAL AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
             
  For The Year Ended
  December 31,  December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2018 2017 2016
Earning assets:            
Loans $ 1,020,801  $ 915,360  $ 818,119  $ 752,938 
Taxable securities   246,723    207,407    165,333    120,884 
Tax-exempt securities   38,706    50,330    74,231    75,303 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   54,095    47,038    66,872    58,668 
Total earning assets   1,360,325    1,220,135    1,124,555    1,007,793 
             
Cash and due from banks   22,806    20,468    18,301    15,831 
Premises and equipment, net   15,598    13,952    15,567    15,078 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   15,565    1,917    2,136    1,888 
Other assets   43,818    32,369    37,692    39,160 
Total assets $ 1,458,112  $ 1,288,841  $ 1,198,251  $ 1,079,750 
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:            
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 400,588  $ 332,197  $ 289,735  $ 226,368 
Demand - interest-bearing   242,516    238,328    209,792    172,011 
Money market   304,340    250,685    224,913    202,159 
Savings   136,733    109,025    111,376    104,771 
Certificates of deposit   160,550    168,183    205,648    221,074 
Total deposits   1,244,727    1,098,418    1,041,464    926,383 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   9,644    22,466    302    17,856 
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   10,895    15,143    17,981    19,430 
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310 
Other liabilities   17,894    12,286    12,293    13,217 
Total liabilities   1,293,470    1,158,623    1,082,350    987,196 
             
Shareholders' equity   164,642    130,218    115,901    92,554 
Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,458,112  $ 1,288,841  $ 1,198,251  $ 1,079,750 


About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

