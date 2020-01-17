WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of nearly 440 employers, today announced the launch of a major rebranding initiative highlighted by the renaming of the organization to Business Group on Health. The rebrand, which also includes a new website that serves a more global membership and a new logo, reflects the organization’s worldwide reach and makeup, and commitment to serve as the most influential voice for employers on national as well as global health care issues.



“Since our founding in 1974, the Business Group has been powering change in health care and connecting players with the right people while providing the resources and perspective they need to thrive,” said Pamela Kalen, vice president of membership and member services at Business Group on Health. “Our rebranding now combines our global and U.S. based member reach capabilities in one location online, providing members access to international health strategy and benefit content of real value to organizations with a global footprint. This marks the next chapter in our journey to help drive change in the health care industry and better support our employer members with their efforts to deliver cost-effective, high quality health care benefits to their employees and families.”

The Business Group’s new website was built from the ground up to be a better resource for members and industry stakeholders. The website’s architecture allows for more intuitive browsing while the revamped search function makes findings tools and resources easier than ever. The membership structure has been simplified to provide access to all global and U.S. content under one roof. The new logo is designed to embody the Business Group’s role as a forward-thinking, modern ally for members and the health care industry.

“Over the next several months, we will be introducing additional capabilities to our website, including powerful new community tools that will make it easier for members and industry players to connect with professionals around the globe. We are excited about our rebranding initiative and look forward to helping our members keep pace with and influence the rapidly changing health care landscape,” concluded Kalen.

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org .