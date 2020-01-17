Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America, South America and China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America, South America, & China companion animal diagnostics market reached USD 1,229.52 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,925.37 million by 2027, by registering a CAGR of 9.9%, across the regions. This is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures across the world.
North America captured a share of 81.87% in the year 2018 and is expected to dominate the market, over the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in investments towards animal healthcare from government and private entities to maintain the highest quality of care offered in veterinary care facilities. The US is the major country driving the growth in the region, reaching a market value of USD 936.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. On the back of rising adoption of innovative diagnostic methods focused on monitoring devices and in-vitro diagnostic devices, it is expected to result in the market growth over the forecast period.
China captured a market size of USD 164.28 million in the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 423.89 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.51%. The market is primarily led by the demand from urban cities with a relatively higher adoption of common companion animals supported by the steadily increasing number of veterinary healthcare facilities offering comprehensive care. With the rising availability of advanced animal diagnostic products in the country, with rising number of manufacturers investing in key cities, the demand for companion animal diagnostics products in this region is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period.
In comparison, the South America region is presently generating a moderate demand for companion animal diagnostics products. It has been observed that there is an increase in the frequency of pet adoptions across the region. The market in South America is primarily driven by the demand from Brazil, which captured a market size of USD 37.29 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 74.33 million by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period. With the rise in awareness regarding commonly occurring infectious diseases along with the rising disposable income, there is an increasing number of people availing advanced care for their pets. Further with encouraging government regulatory policies and a potential interest of global manufacturers to have a direct market presence in this region, it is expected that the market for companion animal diagnostics in these regions would grow over the forecast period.
According to the segmentation by procedure, the market is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics, diagnostic imaging and monitoring devices, among which the in-vitro diagnostics segment is presently capturing the largest market with USD 704.36 million in the year 2018.
List of Chapters
1. Introduction
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Industry Analysis
6. Market Dynamics
7. North America, South America, and China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Outlook
8. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Outlook
9. South America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Outlook
10. China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Outlook
11. Competitive Structure
12. Strategic Reccomendations
