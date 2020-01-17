Rehoboth Beach, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Kudos, a kindness movement started by Schell Brothers, has announced their plan to introduce a charitable aspect to their 2020 mission. Their aim is to support local pre-chosen charities on a monthly basis by way of donating $1 for every “Kudos” given across their social media accounts and 2020 Bus Tour.

For those who haven’t heard of Project Kudos, this movement was officially launched in 2018 by Schell Brothers, a new home builder in Southern Delaware and Richmond, VA. The foundation of Schell Brothers has been built around its very unique purpose: to maximize happiness rather than profit. This ideal is demonstrated in their monthly company meetings, and throughout the workday, as team members stand up and give kudos to someone who helped them out, made their day better, etc. With the intent of sharing happiness and gratitude with the community, Project Kudos was born and has been spreading positivity in the community for the past 2 years.

This new mission, Kudos For A Cause, invites anyone and everyone to use the power of social media to make someone feel awesome while supporting a local nonprofit at the same time. The initiative will take place through monthly posts on their Facebook and Instagram and will encourage people to share the posts and give kudos on their personal profiles. Kudos stickers can be picked up at their office in Rehoboth, at a Kudos Bus tour event, or created digitally at ProjectKudos.com. At the end of the month, the Kudos will be tallied up and the donation will be made to the charity of choice for that month.

The initiative will start on Feb 1, 2020. In February, Schell Brothers and Project Kudos will be supporting Rosa’s Diaper Drive ending in a “Fill The Kudos Bus” Happy Hour at the Summer House, where the public is encouraged to come out, bring diapers to donate, and fill out a Kudos Sticker to place on the bus. Rosa’s Diaper Drive, spearheaded by Apple Electric, was started in 2013 to fill a need in the community for local families who are unable to afford a consistent supply of diapers. The donated diapers will be given to local women’s health clinics where they will be distributed to those in need.

Following Charities:

March: Easterseals

April: Childrens Hospital of Richmond, VA

For more information about the bus tour and 2020 charities, visit ProjectKudos.com.

Facebook: Project Kudos, @givekudos

Instagram: @ProjectKudos



Direct questions to: Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com

Attachments

Alyssa Titus Schell Brothers 3022261994 alyssa.titus@schellbrothers.com