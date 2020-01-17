ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), one of the largest and fastest-growing non-asset truckload freight brokerages and provider of third-party logistics services in North America, announces the acquisition of Eagle Transportation LLC, a Mississippi-based freight brokerage specializing in temperature-controlled shipping. This acquisition reflects NTG’s continued nationwide expansion as a logistics provider with expanding services across transportation modes and with sensitive freight. NTG will benefit from the addition of the talented team at Eagle Transportation while bringing enhanced temperature-controlled capabilities and expertise to NTG customers nationwide. The Eagle team will continue to manage existing customer and carrier relationships.



“Eagle Transportation is a trusted, well-managed brokerage with an exceptional reputation for quality and on-time service,” stated Kevin Nolan, founder and chairman of NTG. “The acquisition of Eagle takes us another step, solidifying our position, as a leading freight brokerage platform in North America.”

Tory Bass, president of Eagle Transportation says, “We share the NTG vision to connect shippers and carriers while delivering exceptional service and meeting quality expectations at competitive rates. We look forward to joining with NTG as we continue to grow and serve our customers.”

This acquisition broadens the capabilities of NTG in the important segment of temperature-controlled truckload and supply chain management and services. Eagle Transportation brings cold-chain shipping expertise with a strong emphasis on service levels, audit capabilities, quality management, communication, and transparency.

As a leading freight brokerage firm, NTG provides multimodal freight services through a wide-ranging network of partner carriers, offering transportation solutions at competitive rates. Eagle will continue serving its legacy customers and carriers while introducing a broader range of service offerings and logistics solutions from NTG. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. NTG specializes in both TL (“truckload”) and LTL (“less-than-truckload”), as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 11 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500|5000 lists for five consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com .