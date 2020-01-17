Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

17 01 2020

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Interim Results: 1 May 2019 - 31 October 2019

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited interim report and financial results for period of 1 May 2019 to 31 October 2019.

The report can be found on the Company's website at:

www.vastplc.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. 


Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2019

The Company has arranged financing which it has prioritised for the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (“BPPM”)  in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community Concession in Zimbabwe. The Company is in the process of drawing down on the first tranche of the Atlas Capital Markets facility ($7.1 million gross)  and expects to receive funds shortly. The first tranche will be applied to placing BPPM into production and to the repayment of financial creditors. The Manaila Polymetallic Mine (“MPM”) continues on care and maintenance with the expectation of a second funding round at a later stage. Prior to the receipt of the first tranche of funding, the Company has diverted resources from MPM to upgrade, develop, and maintain BPPM in order to accelerate the project to production and in December 2019 conducted a cold commissioning as well as a drilling campaign. Finally, discussions continue regarding the conclusion of the Company’s diamond joint venture with its Zimbabwe stakeholders. These discussions are in line with previous expectations, save on timing.

Financial

  • Interim period follows change of accounting reference date from 31 March to 30 April as announced on 8 April 2019. Six month comparatives for 31 October 2018 have been included.
  • 19% decrease in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2019 ($2.0 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2018 ($2.4 million).
  • Foreign exchange losses of $0.8 million for the period compared to $1.4 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2018. Included within the $0.8 million of foreign exchange losses is $0.6 million in respect of the Company’s operations in Zimbabwe.
  • 36% decrease in losses after taxation from continuing operations in the period ($3.5 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October  2018 ($5.5 million).
  • $15 million (net $13.5 million before costs) binding conditional bond facility signed.
  • Cash balances at the end of the period $1.216 million compared to $0.775 million as at 31 October 2018.

Operational Development

  • Concluded a joint venture with Chiadzwa Mining Resources (Pvt) Ltd, a company designated to represent Chiadzwa Community interests in the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession (the “Concession”).
  • Continued discussions to finalise the joint venture agreement with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (“ZCDC”) which will enable the Concession to procure a special grant for the mining of diamonds. Discussions are in line with expectations, save on timing.
  • Transitioned resources from MPM to BPPM in order to continue the upgrade and development of BPPM.

Post period end:

  • Revised an existing agreement with Botswana Diamonds PLC (“BOD”) resulting in BOD acquiring a 2.5% interest in the cashflows generated from Vast’s share in the Concession. In consideration for this interest BOD will provide know-how for all aspects of exploration, mining, processing and marketing in relation to the Concession.
  • Cold commissioning of BPPM and commencement of drilling programme to establish a JORC.

Funding

Share issues during the period: gross proceeds before cost of issue

    Gross issue proceeds  
Date No of shares issued  £  $  
28 May 775,862,068 900,000 1,142,010 Placing - new investor
21 Jun 1,221 6 8 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
7 Aug 244 1 1 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
13 Aug 595,454,545 655,000 789,799 Placing - new investor
30 Sep 902,592,977 1,805,186 2,225,975 Placing - new investor
24 Oct 34,000,000 47,600 61,471 Exercise of warrants
  2,307,911,055 3,407,793 4,219,264  

Post period end:

    Gross issue proceeds  
Date No of shares issued  £  $  
7 Nov 20,000,000 50,000 64,110 Exercise of Share Appreciation Rights
23 Dec 18,318 92 119 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
31 Dec 260,629 1,303 1,721 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
2 Jan 1,275 6 8 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
  20,280,222 51,401 65,958  

Debt Funding

  • Documentation was signed for a US$15 million binding conditional bond issue deed for a facility up to US$ 15 million through an issuance of secured convertible bonds to a UK based fund, Atlas Capital Markets Ltd (“Atlas”).

Post period end

  • Issued a drawdown notice for the funding of the first tranche of the Atlas facility. The Company expects to receive funds  shortly.

Board and Management

Post period end

  • Appointment of Paul Fletcher as Finance Director on 11 November 2019; Roy Tucker continues as Business Director.


CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

We had two key objectives for this reporting period. The first was to secure financing for our Romanian and Zimbabwe operations, and the second was to finalise the joint venture agreements in order to start mining activities at the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession (the “Concession”).

The team made good progress in securing a US$15 million facility from Atlas (net US$13.5 million before costs), and post period end we were very pleased that we were in a position to drawn down on the first US$ 7.1 million tranche of the facility. We anticipate that we will receive these funds shortly. They will be applied to fund the capital expenditure programme that will put  BPPM into production, as well as repay creditors. This clearly marks a significant turning point for the Company and we look forward to reporting on progress in the months to come.

While good progress was also made in concluding a joint venture agreement with the Chiadzwa Community, to date we have been unable to finalize the joint venture agreement with ZCDC, which, amongst other matters, will enable the Company and our other Zimbabwean stakeholders to procure a special grant for the exploration, development, and mining of the Concession. As Andrew highlights in his report, we were concerned in the unexpected  delay in signing the ZCDC joint venture agreement but we are pleased that discussions with the various Zimbabwe stakeholders are in line with previous expectations, other than on timing, and we remain confident that we will commence our mining operations in the near future. The Company is well placed to move quickly to monetise this opportunity with US$ 7.9 million binding and conditional funding available in the form of  tranches 2 to 4 of the Atlas facility.

As I mentioned in my report at the year end, the Company has been through a testing period marked equally by great opportunities and challenges. The Company and the management team has met these challenges head-on and the effort and commitment has paid dividends in recent months. The Company is now on a firm footing to realising the underlying value of its key Romanian asset, BPPM, and is well positioned to successfully execute on its Zimbabwe diamond opportunity upon finalisation of the ZCDC joint venture agreement.

Brian Moritz

Chairman


CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER’S REPORT

This has been a busy and critical period in the Company’s development. We were able to register some notable accomplishments in the half year and after the period end that provide the necessary operational and financial platform to allow the Company to begin to unlock the underlying value of its key assets, the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (“BPPM”) and the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession (the “Concession”).

On 26th September we concluded a joint venture with Chiadzwa Mining Resources (Pvt) Ltd, a company designated to represent Chiadzwa Community interests in the Concession. This resulted in the formation of Katanga Mining (Pvt) Ltd (“Katanga”), a majority owned Vast company that will invest in Chiadzwa Community Company (Pvt) Ltd (“CCC”), a company with specific objectives to carry out exploration, resource development and mining in the Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession. A further joint venture agreement between Katanga and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (“ZCDC”), a government entity which represents the Republic of Zimbabwe in the diamond sector is due to be signed, and which will result in the procurement of a special grant from the Zimbabwe authorities allowing the exploration and mining of diamonds within the Concession and will establish the final interests of Vast, the Community, and ZCDC in CCC.  While we appreciate and share shareholders’ concern in the unexpected delay in signing this second agreement with ZCDC, discussions with the various Zimbabwe stakeholders are in line with previous expectations , save on timing, and we are confident that we will commence our mining operations in the near future. Full details of the Chiadzwa joint venture will be announced at the same time as the conclusion and announcement of the ZCDC joint venture to which it is linked.

On 24th October documentation was signed with Atlas Capital Markets Ltd (“Atlas”) for a US$15 million binding conditional convertible bond facility. The authorities necessary for the bond issue were  approved by shareholders on 8th November. The facility  is divided into four tranches, the first tranche of US$7.1 million being applied to bringing BPPM into production and the repayment of two existing creditors, Sub-Sahara Goldia Investments  (US$ 1 million in full and final settlement) and Mercuria (US$ 1 million in partial settlement). Mercuria will continue to support the Company’s Romanian operations under a tripartite intercreditor agreement with Atlas and the Company. We are in the process of drawing down the US7.1 million tranche from Atlas which we anticipate receiving shortly and which will be applied  immediately to BPPM, enabling the commencement of production in H1  2020. This represents a very significant and critical step for the Company, as was also the announcement at the end of last year of the cold commissioning of BPPM and the commencement of a drilling programme. The results of the drilling programme will be used to further define the grades and resource and will support the process of confirming a JORC resource.

On 28th November the Company revised an existing agreement with Botswana Diamonds PLC (“BOD”). Upon finalising the Katanga / ZCDC agreement, BOD will receive an interest of 2.5% in Vast Resources Enterprises Ltd (“VRE”) with Vast retaining an interest of 97.5%. In consideration for this interest BOD will provide know-how on all aspects of exploration, mining, processing and marketing in relation to the Concession.

We enter 2020 in a far stronger position than at any time in the Company’s history. We are resourced to place BPPM into production in the near future and we are well placed to execute our Zimbabwe diamond strategy as soon as the agreement with ZCDC is concluded, a process that we believe will be concluded shortly.

Andrew Prelea

Chief Executive Officer

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 31 October 2019

   31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
   6 Months 13 Months 6 Months
   Group Group Group
   Unaudited Audited Unaudited
   $’000 $’000 $’000
Revenue    -   3,432  2,137
Cost of sales    -  (4,344) (2,882)
Gross loss    -  (912) (745)
Overhead expenses   (3,179) (8,195) (4,588)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   (411) (1,206) (819)
Profit / (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment    -   84 (2)
Share option and warrant expense   (69) (264) (38)
Sundry income    33  311  136
Exchange loss   (773) (2,798) (1,448)
Other administrative and overhead expenses   (1,959) (4,322) (2,417)
     
Loss from operations   (3,179) (9,107) (5,333)
Finance income    -   1  - 
Finance expense   (345) (845) (191)
Loss before taxation from continuing operations   (3,524) (9,951) (5,524)
Taxation charge    -   -   - 
Total loss after taxation from continuing operations   (3,524) (9,951) (5,524)
Profit after taxation from discontinued operations    -   17,047  1,520
Total profit (loss) after taxation for the period   (3,524)  7,096 (4,004)
Other comprehensive income     
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss     
(Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets    -  (3)  1
Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations 34  1,941  625
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period   (3,490)  9,034 (3,378)
     
Total profit / (loss) attributable to:     
- the equity holders of the parent company   (3,398)  243 (5,142)
- non-controlling interests   (126)  6,853  1,138
   (3,524)  7,096 (4,004)
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to:     
- the equity holders of the parent company   (3,364)  2,181 (4,516)
- non-controlling interests   (126)  6,853  1,138
   (3,490)  9,034 (3,378)
Loss per share – basic and diluted   (0.04) (0.00) (0.10)
Loss per share continuing operations – basic and diluted   (0.04) (0.16) (0.10)


Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 31 October 2019

   Share  capital  Share premium  Share option reserve  Foreign currency translation reserve  Available for sale reserve  EBT reserve  Retained deficit  Total  Non-controlling interests  Total
   $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000
At 30 April 2018 20,052 77,284 1,664 (2,656) 3 (3,942) (95,934) (3,529) 23,683 20,154
Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 625 1 - (5,142) (4,516) 1,138 (3,378)
Share option and warrant charges    38      38   38
Share options and warrants lapsed - - (10) - - - 10 - - -
Acquired through business combination:           
 - Delta Gold Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd - - - - - - - - (1,694) (1,694)
Derecognition of EBT reserve - - - - - 3,942 (3,715) 227 - 227
Disposal of available for sale investments - - - - (4) - - (4) - (4)
Shares issued for cash: 592 2,792 - - - - - 3,384 - 3,384
- to settle liabilities         - - -
At 31 October 2018 20,644 80,076 1,692 (2,031) - - (104,781) (4,400) 23,127 18,727
Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 1,309 - - 3,625 4,934 5,079 10,013
Share option and warrant charges - - 142 - - - - 142 - 142
Share options and warrants lapsed - - (219) - - - 219 - - -
Derecognised on discontinued operations:           
- Dallaglio Investments (Private) Limited - - - - -   - - (28,247) (28,247)
Shares issued for cash 3,058 1,609 - - - - - 4,667 - 4,667
At 30 April 2019 23,702 81,685 1,615 (722) - - (100,937) 5,343 (41) 5,302
Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - 34 - - (3,398) (3,364) (126) (3,490)
Share option and warrant charges - - 69 - - - - 69 - 69
Share options and warrants lapsed - - (387) - - - 387 - - -
Shares issued for cash 2,859 1,066 - - - - - 3,925 - 3,925
At 31 October 2019 26,561 82,751 1,297 (688) - - (103,948) 5,973 (167) 5,806


Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 October 2019

   31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
   Unaudited Audited Unaudited
   Group Group Group
   $’000 $’000 $’000
Assets Note    
Non-current assets     
Property, plant and equipment 3 11,998 11,261 52,242
Investment in joint ventures   - - 548
Goodwill arising on consolidation   - - 566
   11,998 11,261 53,356
Current assets     
Inventory 5 472 413 5,033
Receivables 6 1,961 2,537 8,431
Available for sale investments   - - 15
Cash and cash equivalents   1,216 569 775
Total current assets   3,649 3,519 14,254
Total Assets   15,647 14,780 67,610
     
Equity and Liabilities     
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent     
Share capital   26,561 23,702 20,644
Share premium   82,751 81,685 80,076
Share option reserve   1,297 1,615 1,692
Foreign currency translation reserve   (688) (722) (2,031)
Retained deficit   (103,948) (100,937) (104,781)
   5,973 5,343 (4,400)
Non-controlling interests   (167) (41) 23,127
Total equity   5,806 5,302 18,727
     
Non-current liabilities     
Loans and borrowings 7 3,073 4,043 23,607
Provisions 9 489 489 2,465
Deferred tax liability   - - 3,330
   3,562 4,532 29,402
Current liabilities     
Loans and borrowings 7 2,348 1,476 11,956
Trade and other payables 8 3,931 3,470 7,525
Total current liabilities   6,279 4,946 19,481
Total liabilities   9,841 9,478 48,883
Total Equity and Liabilities   15,647 14,780 67,610


Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

for the six months ended 31 October 2019

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
  $’000 $’000 $’000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Profit (loss) before taxation for the period    
- from continuing operations (3,524) (9,951) (5,524)
- from discontinued operations  -  17,047 1,520
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and impairment charges  411 4,554 2,138
(Profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment  -  (76) 2
Gain on disposal of discontinued operations  -  (8,649) -
Loss on disposal of available for sale investments  -  10 -
Share option expense  69 264 38
  (3,044) 3,199 (1,826)
Changes in working capital:    
Decrease (increase) in receivables  613 2,140 (2,439)
Decrease (increase) in inventories (55) 1,290 (1,000)
Increase (decrease)  in payables  490 (1,275) 2,639
  1,048 2,155 (800)
    
Taxation paid - - -
       
Cash generated by / (used in) operations (1,996) 5,354 (2,626)
    
Investing activities:    
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (1,184) (11,391) (4,443)
Payments to acquire new subsidiary  -  (4,480) (4,480)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment  -  168 85
Net cash inflow on disposal of discontinued operations  -  1,592 -
Proceeds of derecognition of EBT reserve  -  221 221
Decrease (increase) in investment in joint venture  -  559 (54)
    .  
Total cash used in investing activities (1,184) (13,331) (8,671)
    
Financing activities:    
Net proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares  3,925 8,110 4,667
Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted  156 6,165 6,985
Repayment of loans and borrowings (254) (7,029) (53)
Total proceeds from financing activities  3,827 7,246 11,599
    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 647 (731) 302
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  569 1,300 473
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period  1,216 569 775



Interim report notes

1            Interim Report

These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2019 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.

The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April  2019 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (“IFRSs”). The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

While the Auditors’ report for the period ended 30 April 2019 was unqualified, it did include a material uncertainty related to going concern, to which the Auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. Full details of these comments are contained in the report of the Auditors on Pages 23-27 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2019, released elsewhere on this website on 30 September 2019.

The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” (“IAS 34”) and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2019, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2020.

New IFRS accounting standards

IFRS 16 Leases  became effective for the Group from 1 January 2019. The principal impact of IFRS 16 will be to change the accounting treatment by lessees of leases currently classified as operating leases. Lease agreements will give rise to the recognition by the lessee of an asset, representing the right to use the leased item, and a related liability for future lease payments. Lease costs will be recognised in the income statement in the form of depreciation of the right of use asset over the lease term, and finance charges representing the unwind of the discount on the lease liability. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not materially impact the carrying value of lease liabilities given the Group’s negligible leasing exposure.  As the effects of applying these standards are considered immaterial to the Group, the Group has elected not to demonstrate the impact of these standards on the current period’s results and not to restate prior periods on adoption of the new standards in 2019.

Going concern

After review of the Group’s operations and of the funding opportunities open to the Group, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

This interim report was approved by the Directors on 17 January 2019.


2  Segmental analysis Continuing operations   Discontinued operations
   Mining, exploration and development  Admin and corporate  Total    Mining, exploration and development  Admin and corporate  Total
   Europe  Africa      Europe  Africa   
   $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000    $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000
 Six months to 31 October 2019          
 Revenue - - - -   - - - -
 Production costs - - - -   - - - -
 Gross profit (loss) - - - -   - - - -
 Depreciation (409) - (2) (411)   - - - -
 Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - -   - - - -
 Share option and warrant expense - - (69) (69)   - - - -
 Sundry income   33 - -   33   - - - -
 Exchange (loss) gain (156) - (617) (773)   - - - -
 Other administrative and overhead expenses (722) - (1,237) (1,959)   - - - -
 Finance income - - - -   - - - -
 Finance expense (189) - (156) (345)   - - - -
 Profit on disposal of discontinued operations - - - -   - - - -
 Taxation (charge) - - - -   - - - -
 Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations (1,443) - (2,081) (3,524)   - - - -
          
31 October 2019          
 Total assets 14,516 - 1,131 15,647   - - - -
 Total non-current assets 11,998 - - 11,998   - - - -
 Additions to non-current assets 1,184 - - 1,184   - - - -
 Total current assets 2,120 - 1,529 3,649   - - - -
 Total liabilities 8,329 - 1,512 9,841   - - - -


2            Segmental analysis (continued)

  Continuing operations   Discontinued operations
   Mining, exploration and development  Admin and corporate  Total    Mining, exploration and development  Admin and corporate  Total
   Europe  Africa      Europe  Africa   
   $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000    $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000
 Thirteen months to 30 April 2019          
 Revenue   3,328  -    104   3,432    -   31,243  -   31,243
 Production costs (4,344)  -   -  (4,344)    -  (18,527)  -  (18,527)
 Gross profit (loss) (1,016)  -    104 (912)    -    12,716  -   12,716
 Depreciation and impairment (1,200)  -  (6) (1,206)    -  (3,348)  -  (3,348)
 Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment    86  -  (2)   84    -  (8)  -  (8)
 Share option and warrant expense  -   -  (264) (264)    -   -   -   - 
 Sundry income    311  -   -    311    -    670  -    670
 Exchange (loss) gain (2,283)  -  (515) (2,798)    -    6,494 (779)    5,715
 Other administrative and overhead expenses (1,516)  -  (2,806) (4,322)    -  (4,894) (22) (4,916)
 Finance income  -   -     1    1    -    2  -    2
 Finance expense (413)  -  (432) (845)    -  (1,014)  -  (1,014)
 Loss on disposal of subsidiary company loans  -   -   -   -     -    8,649  -    8,649
 Taxation (charge)  -   -   -   -     -  (1,408) (11) (1,419)
 Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations (6,031)  -  (3,920) (9,951)    -    17,859 (812)   17,047
          
30 April 2019          
 Total assets  13,611  -   1,169  14,780    -  - -  - 
 Total non-current assets  11,220  -   41  11,261    -  - -  - 
 Additions to non-current assets  1,684  -   53  1,737    -   14,371 -  14,371
 Total current assets  2,441  -   1,078  3,519    -  - -  - 
 Total liabilities  8,434  -   1,044  9,478    -  - -  - 


2            Segmental analysis (continued)

  Continuing operations   Discontinued operations
   Mining, exploration and development  Admin and corporate  Total    Mining, exploration and development  Admin and corporate  Total
   Europe  Africa      Europe  Africa   
   $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000    $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000
 Six months to 31 October 2018          
 Revenue  2,137  -   -   2,137    -   16,932  -   16,932
 Production costs (2,882)  -   -  (2,882)    -  (12,840)  -  (12,840)
 Gross profit (loss) (745)  -   -  (745)    -   4,092  -   4,092
 Depreciation (818)  -  (1) (819)    -  (1,319)  -  (1,319)
 Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment  -   -  (2) (2)    -   -   -   - 
 Share option and warrant expense  -   -  (38) (38)    -   -   -   - 
 Sundry income  136  -   -   136    -   215  -   215
 Exchange (loss) gain (1,047)  -  (401) (1,448)    -   1  -   1
 Other administrative and overhead expenses (866)  -  (1,551) (2,417)    -  (839) (20) (859)
 Finance income  -   -   -   -     -   23  -   23
 Finance expense (191)  -   -  (191)    -  (685)  52 (633)
 Loss on disposal of subsidiary company loans  -   -   -   -     -   -   -   - 
 Taxation (charge)  -   -   -   -     -   -   -   - 
 Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations (3,531)  -  (1,993) (5,524)    -   1,488  32  1,520
          
31 October 2018          
 Total assets  14,105  -   20  14,125     53,485  -   53,485
 Total non-current assets  10,768  -  -  10,768     42,588  -   42,588
 Additions to non-current assets  421  -   1  422     4,021  -   4,021
 Total current assets  2,849  -   388  3,237     10,749  268  11,017
 Total liabilities  8,484  -   662  9,146     24,877  14,860  39,737


3            Property, Plant and equipment

Group  Plant and machinery  Fixtures, fittings and equipment  Computer assets  Motor vehicles  Buildings and Improvements  Mining assets  Capital Work in progress  Total
    $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000  $’000
Cost at 1 May 2018 19,297 178 307 722 3,749 27,693 2,760 54,706
Revaluation - - - - - - - -
Additions during the period 254 40 83 115 46 1,314 2,591 4,443
Acquired through business combination 2,319 20 - 2 1,790 - - 4,131
Reclassification 260 - - - 5 - (265) -
Disposals during the period - - - - (87) - - (87)
Foreign exchange movements (189) (2) (6) (32) (171) (278) (62) (740)
Cost at 31 October 2018 21,941 236 384 807 5,332 28,729 5,024 62,453
Revaluation - 10 1 40     51
Additions during the period 1,089 55 19 174 120 3,851 752 6,060
Acquired through business combination 493 1 102 - - - - 596
Reclassification (14) - - - 129 - (115) -
Disposals during the period (14) - - - 5 - - (9)
Discontinued operations (20,142) (243) (382) (707) (2,240) (26,188) (2,830) (52,732)
Foreign exchange movements (150) (13) (6) (69) (134) (218) (47) (637)
Cost at 30 April 2019 3,203 46 118 245 3,212 6,174 2,784 15,782
Additions during the period - 1 - 37 - - 1,146 1,184
Foreign exchange movements (6) - - (5) (10) (16) (10) (47)
Cost at 31 October 2019 3,197 47 118 277 3,202 6,158 3,920 16,919
Depreciation at 1 May 2018 4,898 85 147 410 540 1,721 604 8,405
Charge for the period 1,548 16 42 28 76 428 - 2,138
Foreign exchange movements (198) (4) (10) (31) (56) (33) - (332)
Depreciation at 31 October 2018 6,248 97 179 407 560 2,116 604 10,211
Charge for the period 1,162 28 120 72 134 794 106 2,416
Acquired through business combination 52 - 9 - - - - 61
Disposals during the period (4) - - - - - - (4)
Discontinued operations (5,402) (84) (238) (319) (68) (1,828) - (7,939)
Foreign exchange movements (103) (6) (4) (28) (41) (42) - (224)
Depreciation at 30 April 2019 1,953 35 66 132 585 1,040 710 4,521
Charge for the period 184 6 4 14 57 146 - 411
Foreign exchange movements (2) - - (2) (4) (3) - (11)
Depreciation at 31 October 2019 2,135 41 70 144 638 1,183 710 4,921
Net book value at 31  October 2018 15,693 139 205 400 4,772 26,613 4,420 52,242
Net book value at 30 April 2019 1,250 11 52 113 2,627 5,134 2,074 11,261
Net book value at 31 October 2019 1,062 6 48 133 2,564 4,975 3,210 11,998


4            Loss per share

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year.    
The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is:   9,017,815,872   5,887,042,985   5,372,499,686
Profit / (loss) for the period: ($’000) (3,398)  243 (5,142)
Profit / (loss) per share basic and diluted (cents) (0.04)  0.00 (0.10)
Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations: ($’000) (3,398) (9,649) (5,356)
Profit / (loss) per share for the period from continuing operations - basic and diluted (0.04) (0.16) (0.10)
Profit / (loss) for the period from discontinued operations: ($’000)  -    9,892   214
Profit / (loss) per share for the period from discontinued operations - basic and diluted  -    0.17 0.00
    
The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.    

5            Inventory

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
  $’000 $’000 $’000
    
 Minerals held for sale  61  61  1,145
 Production stockpiles  48  48  1,711
 Consumable stores  363  304  2,177
   472  413  5,033

6            Receivables

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
  $’000 $’000 $’000
    
 Trade receivables  -   -   412
 Other receivables  839  1,502  2,414
 Short term loans  211  174  - 
 Prepayments  60  74  2,506
 VAT  851  787  3,099
   1,961  2,537  8,431

7            Loans and borrowings

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
  $’000 $’000 $’000
 Non current    
 Secured borrowings  5,035  4,043  9,120
 Unsecured borrowings  206  -   14,838
 less amounts payable in less than 12 months (2,168)  -  (351)
    
   3,073  4,043  23,607
 Current    
 Secured borrowings  2,018   978  3,802
 Unsecured borrowings  330  498  4,269
 Bank overdrafts  -   -   3,885
    
   2,348  1,476  11,956
 Total loans and borrowings  5,421  5,519  35,563

8            Payables

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
  $’000 $’000 $’000
    
    
 Trade payables  1,298  1,193  4,460
 Other payables  1,293  1,033  2,380
 Other taxes and social security taxes  1,340  1,027  538
 Accrued expenses  -   217  147
   3,931  3,470  7,525

9            Provisions

  31 Oct 2019 30 Apr 2019 31 Oct 2018
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
  Group Group Group
  $’000 $’000 $’000
    
 Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties    
 - Provision brought forward from previous periods  489  1,397  1,397
 - Liability recognised during period  -   -   1,068
 - Derecognised on disposal of subsidiary  -  (908)  - 
   489  489  2,465

10          Events after the reporting date

 

 

Shares issued

  		         
    Gross issue proceeds  
Date No of shares issued  £  $ Reason for issue
7 Nov 20,000,000 50,000 64,110 Exercise of Share Appreciation Rights
23 Dec 18,318 92 119 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
31 Dec 260,629 1,303 1,721 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
2 Jan 1,275 6 8 Exercise of Open Offer warrants
  20,280,222 51,401 65,958  
           
           

On 28th November the Company revised an existing agreement with Botswana Diamonds PLC (BOD), BOD will now be a consulting partner in the development of the Chiadzwa Community Concession in Zimbabwe, providing know-how on all aspects of exploration, mining, processing and marketing. Upon finalising the Katanga / ZCDC agreement, BOD will receive an interest of 2.5% in Vast Resources Enterprises Ltd (“VRE”).

On 16th December the Company announced the cold commissioning of BPPM and on 23rd December the commencement of a drilling programme, the results of which will be used to further define the grades and resource and will support the process of confirming a JORC resource.

On 2nd January the Company has submitted a drawdown request for the First Tranche Issuance to Atlas Capital Markets Limited in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond Issuance Deed.

