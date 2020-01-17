Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report titled “Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.71% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 2,158.1 Mn by 2026.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1668

The global animal feed enzymes market in the Asia-pacific region is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to high population density, emerging markets, and a rise in disposable income. Other than that need of food security, high investment in research & development, and change in cultivation practices are the major reasons for the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the animal feed enzyme market. China is the largest producer in this region and continues to contribute to the leading position of the region. Other than that significant growth witnessed in India and Japan. The people in the Asia Pacific region are mainly consuming pork and poultry. The popularity of poultry is expected to grow in India and China because of the increasing population, rising purchasing power, and changing food preferences. The rise in demand for meat protein has stimulated the meat production in the region, where the application of feed enzymes has increased and is projected to show healthy growth. These factors are propelling the growth of the feed enzymes market in the Asia-Pacific region. Because of the strict rules and protocols on animal welfare and food safety, the feed enzymes market is highly regulated in Europe and North America. These enzymes have to be permitted with respected regulatory procedures in place, which is long and time-consuming. The regulatory process is relatively moderate in other regions of the world, which affects the trade of these regions with European countries, due to quality and safety issues. Such regulatory policies are creating challenges for the feed enzyme industry players. The Middle East & African region will have a moderate growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-2025 for animal feed enzymes market due to lack of facilities, technologies, infrastructure, and skilled human resources.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into phytase, protease, carbohydrase and phytase segment is accounted for the largest market in 2018. It helps in higher feed intake, which helps in the growth of animals, results in better performance.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/animal-feed-enzymes-market

On the basis of livestock, the market is segmented into ruminants, swine, poultry, aquatic animals, others and the poultry segment accounted for the largest market in global feed enzymes market in 2018. It offers poultry birds with proteins, results in increasing their growth rate; they also reinforce their immune system. They are needed for higher end production of poultry meat, which is in high demand, worldwide.

By form, the market is segmented into liquid, dry and the liquid segment is dominating the market, and is expected to grow at a higher rate. The reasons for its rising popularity are their suitability, cost-effective, and efficient means of combining enzymes in feed. Such benefits make liquid form the more widely used form of feed enzymes, comparing to dry enzymes.

By source type, the market is segmented in to microorganism, plant, animal and microorganisms dominated the feed enzymes market in 2018. It is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Microorganisms are less costly to use, stable in extreme bad conditions. Such advantages provided by the microorganisms compared to other plant and animal sources make it more popular and easy to use in animal feed.

Related Reports

Enzymes Market - The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% from forecast period 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 11.8 Bn by 2026.

- The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% from forecast period 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 11.8 Bn by 2026. Epigenetics Market - The global market size is anticipated to around USD 23.7 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 20.5% CAGR during the forecast time period.

- The global market size is anticipated to around USD 23.7 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 20.5% CAGR during the forecast time period. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market - The global market size is anticipated to around USD 3.7 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 8.5% CAGR during the forecast time period.

Some of the leading competitors are BASF SE, Biocatalyst, AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V,Adisseo France SAS (France), Azelis Holdings SA, Rossari Biotech Ltd, BIO-CAT.

Some of the key observations regarding Animal Feed Enzymes industry include:

On 3 June 2019, Associated British Foods plc and Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited have signed a joint venture in China for the production, sale and distribution of yeast and bakery ingredients.

On 9 December 2019, Royal DSM, a worldwide science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, declared a new ambitions for Dyneema, the world's strongest fiber. DSM is planning to introduce a bio-based feedstock for Dyneema. By 2030, at least 60% of Dyneema fiber feedstock will be procured from bio-based raw materials allowing customers to move to a more sustainable product and solution, without negotiating on fiber performance.

On November 19, 2019, Adisseo, one of the major player in feed supplements for dairy cattle, gotten together many researchers and customers worldwide for its conference 2020 Vision and Beyond, November 13 and 14, in Paris.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1668

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1668

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting