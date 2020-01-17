CGG

A French société anonyme

with a share capital of € 7,099,563

Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority





Date of the information







Number of shares



Number of theoretical voting rights



December 31, 2019







709,956,358



710,094,886

