New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02577255/?utm_source=GNW

The integration of several components on a single IC further enables device manufacturers in developing compact consumer electronic devices, thus, boosting the market growth. Analysts have predicted that the mixed signal SoC market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Integration of multiple functions in a single IC

One of the growth drivers of the global mixed-signal SoC market is the integration of multiple functions in a single IC. The integration of several components on a single IC enables device manufacturers to develop compact consumer electronic devices, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Lack of standardization of IP cores

One of the challenges in the growth of the global mixed-signal SoC market is the lack of standardization of IP cores. The complexity of IP blocks will significantly hinder the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mixed signal SoC market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several market participants, including wafer manufacturers, IC manufacturers, semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers, and others are working toward the development semiconductor ICs manufactured on large-diameter wafers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02577255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001