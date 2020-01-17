HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
17 January 2020
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 17 January 2020 the company purchased 115,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 66.61 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 202,939,290 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.
