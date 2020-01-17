VALCOURT, Quebec, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) outpaced the competition at the renowned Dakar Rally – the world’s toughest race – with its Can-Am Off-Road vehicles. In addition to winning the side-by-side vehicle category, Can-Am vehicles crossed the finish line in all of the top 20 positions, dominating the competition from start to finish.



BRP is known for its superior product innovation, performance and reliability, which is why riders across the globe choose Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, whether someone needs a ride that’s tougher and works harder on a ranch, or a racer who pushes the limits of man and machine.

The Can-Am Maverick lineup is designed from the rider down to enhance those limits, which was on display recently at the 2020 Dakar Rally, a grueling 9,000 km, 12-day race through the Saudi Arabian desert. The rally attracts the best drivers and teams from across the globe, racing the most impressive off-road vehicles available. And Can-Am lived up to the task, performing incredibly well and overcoming the harsh conditions throughout.

Can-Am Dominates the Side-by-Side Category

First Place. Casey Currie (California, USA) and co-driver Sean Berriman (Las Vegas, USA) from the Monster Energy Can-Am race team took home first place, winning by 39 min.

Casey Currie (California, USA) and co-driver Sean Berriman (Las Vegas, USA) from the Monster Energy Can-Am race team took home first place, winning by 39 min.

Can-Am vehicles finished 1-2-3 for the second straight year.

Can-Am vehicles crossed the finish line in all of the top 20 positions.

“It’s incredible to bring home the championship for my team, including the folks at Can-Am,” said Currie. “A ton of work went into making this happen, and our Can-Am Maverick X rs was a beast. Its combination of performance, reliability and handling is exactly what it takes to compete against the best and win. Anybody who craves peak performance – both weekenders and professional racers – needs to drive a Can-Am.”

Other members of the global Monster Energy Can-Am race team alongside Currie include Reinaldo Varela (Brazil), who finished in 9th place, and Gerard Farres (Spain), who finished in 11th place. All three are accomplished racers, with Currie being the youngest of the group, racing in only his second Dakar Rally after finishing fourth and being named rookie of the year last year.

“Can-Am Off-Road vehicles continue to prove their dominance in all conditions around the world, and we’re not slowing down,” said Marc R. Lacroix, Director of Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo and Can-Am ORV Marketing and BRP Sports Marketing. “From racing or ripping around dunes on the weekend, to trail riding or pushing limits while working land or hunting, the entire Can-Am lineup is built to rise above the competition.”

In September of 2015, BRP President and CEO, José Boisjoli, pledged to unveil a new Can-Am side-by-side vehicle every six months for four years. Since that time, Can-Am has taken the industry by storm. The Can-Am Maverick lineup was part of that plan, and more recently the brand has been growing its utility-recreation lineup with the acclaimed Can-Am Defender lineup of side-by-side vehicles. The Can-Am Defender is designed to improve the lives of hunters and landowners who require a tough machine to get the job done, but also need a ride that’s capable of delivering incredible adventures with friends and family.

For more information about the complete 2020 Can-Am Off-Road vehicle lineup, including detailed technical information and product specs, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .

