OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

17 January 2020

Issue of Equity, Closure of Offer and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 4,241,809 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 16 January 2020 at a price of 108.5p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 102.5p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 29 November 2019). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 tax years.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 27 January 2020.

Mr Neal Ransome, a director of the Company, was allotted 9,722 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 108.5p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 27,145 representing less than 0.02% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 123,501,619 Ordinary Shares.

