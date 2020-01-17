On the date of this notice, allegations have been made by the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Klaipėda District Prosecutor's Office against AB Grigeo Klaipėda and three of its former and current employees in pre-trial criminal investigation case No 04-2-00154-19. AB Grigeo Klaipėda cooperates with the law enforcement authorities investigating the case by furnishing requisite information and obeying all instructions and requirements posed to it by the law enforcement authorities.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801