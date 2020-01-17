PARIS, France, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Localers, the leading Paris-based tour company offering guided city walks with local experts selected to share their savoir faire, is uncovering rarely known facts about the life of Queen Marie-Antoinette.

Perfectly timed with the current exhibit “Marie-Antoinette, Metamorphoses of an Image” at the Conciergerie of Paris, Localers offers clients the chance to discover this iconic French personality from a different angle, with a tour of some of the most famous Parisian places.

In the circuit "Marie Antoinette Paris Tour – royal days, decadent life and tragic destiny", Localers redesigns the portrait of the last and infamous Queen of France. This intimate visit, for up to 10 people, takes visitors into the heart of Marie Antoinette’s extravagant past. The guide accompanying the tour retraces the life of this woman who arrived at Versailles in 1770 when she was only 14 years old. This walk explores the paths of the Ile de la Cite, The Louvre, Place Vendome and Opera.

For more information : https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Paris/versailles-marie-antoinette-tour

Cost: 59€ per person (group of 10 people maximum)

About Localers:

Founded in 2012 and part of the Paris Experience Group since 2017, Localers offers international clientele a premium selection of walking experiences in small groups or private. The tours, mainly conducted in English, cover the neighborhoods and monuments, as well as unusual themes off the beaten track, specific to each city, empowering travelers to explore each city.

Each itinerary is designed by a team of travel designers and constantly evolves thanks to the support network of 120 passionate local guides, each an expert in their field (historians, artists, stylists, photographers ...).

Localers ambassadors and tour guides are carefully recruited for their knowledge and experience.

About Paris Experience Group:

Founded in 1929, Paris Experience Group is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and in France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 500 experiences to discover in more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. Paris Experience Group is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its commercial brands: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the River Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experiences Pole with the Localers for activities offered by the group's start-up. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.

