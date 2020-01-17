OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

17 January 2020

Issue of Equity, Closure of Offer and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 3,572,789 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 16 January 2020 at a price of 81.5p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 77.0p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 29 November 2019). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 27 January 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 113,744,358 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803