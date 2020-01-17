New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Document Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837600/?utm_source=GNW

After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the document imaging market, which includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also offers demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the document imaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to document imaging and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the document imaging market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The document imaging market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 – Global Document Imaging Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the value analysis for the global document imaging market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical document imaging market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the document imaging market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.



Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the document imaging market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the document imaging market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 – Global Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component

Based on component, the document imaging market is segmented into software and hardware. Hardware is sub-segmented into scanners, printers, microfilm readers and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the document imaging market and market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 08 – Global Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Deployment

Based on deployment, the document imaging market is segmented into On-premise and cloud. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the document imaging market.



Chapter 09 – Global Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End-user

Based on end-user, the document imaging market is segmented into government organisations, law firms, physician practices, educational institutions and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the document imaging market.



Chapter 10 – Global Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the document imaging market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 11 – North America Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America document imaging market, along with country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, volume analysis, and market growth based on product, application, and countries in North America.



Chapter 12 – Latin America Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the document imaging market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 13 – Western Europe Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the document imaging market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the document imaging market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and the rest of the Eastern Europe.



Chapter 15 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the document imaging market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the document imaging market in APEJ.



Chapter 16 – Japan Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the document imaging market in Japan.



Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Document Imaging Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the document imaging market will grow in major countries of the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the document imaging market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.



Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all prominent stakeholders in the document imaging market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Hewlett-Packard Company, Epson America Inc., Canon Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation and Eastman Kodak Company.



Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the document imaging market report.



Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the document imaging market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001