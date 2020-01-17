New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Mining Market 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491692/?utm_source=GNW

As more and more investors are pumping money into space mining firms and governments like Luxembourg and United States create conducive legal and policy environment, this industry is ready to take off.



The need to find alternative sources of depleting natural resources like rare earth metals, new nuclear fuels like Helium 3 and deep space exploration are driving factors for Global space mining market.



As per NAVADHI Consulting the global space mining industry is expected to be worth USD 14.71 billion between FY2018 to FY2025. The growth in this market is predicted on the basis of various factors like market drivers, current and upcoming space mining missions, current investment growth pattern, and market forecasts.



This report provides in-depth analysis for the space mining market for the year FY2018 to FY2025, including market structure, market trends, market constraints and industry drivers.



Spanning over 103 pages and 68 exhibits, “Global Space Mining Market 2025” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global space mining market from 2018 till 2025.



The report has detailed company profiles including their position in Global space mining market value chain, financial performance analysis, product and service wise business strategy and SWOT analysis for 7 key players in Global space mining market namely:

1. Deep Space Industries

2. Planetary Resources

3. Moon Express

4. ispace Inc

5. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

6. European Space Agency (ESA)

7. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)



Scope of the Global Space Mining Market 2025 Report- This report provides detailed information about Global space mining market including future market forecasts.

- This report identifies the need for focusing on space mining market

- This report provides detailed information on segment wise (asteroid mining and moon mining) growth forecasts for global space mining market up to 2025.

- The report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for global space mining market.

- This study also identifies various policies related to global space mining market.

- The report identifies various credit, policy and technical risks associated with global space mining market.

- This report has detailed profiles 7 key players in Global Space mining market covering their business strategy, financial performance, future forecasts and SWOT analysis.

- This report provides PESTLE (political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental) analysis for Global space mining market.

- This report provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis for Global space mining market.

- This report provides SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats) analysis for Global space mining market.

- This report identifies the key challenges faced by new players in Global space mining market.

- This report provides information about current and future trends for Global space mining market.

- This report also provides strategic recommendations for policy makers, end users, service providers and investors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491692/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001