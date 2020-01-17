New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2016 – 2025) – 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763585/?utm_source=GNW

This is a bundled offering and the user will get access to databooks for 15 countries.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:



Global Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

• Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Single Glazing Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Double Glazing Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Triple Glazing Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Smart Glass Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price



Global Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments

• SPD

• Electrochromic

• PDLC

• Thermochromic

• Photochromatic



Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets

• Overall Construction

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Residential

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Commercial

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Industrial

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Institutional

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)



Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector

• By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

• By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

• By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)



Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments

• By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

• By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

• By Application (new market, replacement market)



• Country Covered:

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Australia

• United Arab Emirates

• South Africa

• Brazil

• Mexico

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• Finland

• Denmark

• United States



Reason to Buy

• In-depth Understanding of Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity trends, and industry dynamics through 150+ KPIs.

• Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks in energy efficient glass industry.

• Get Detailed View on Global Smart Glass Technology: Get in-depth understanding of growth dynamics and adoption of smart glass technologies across various end markets.

• Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume perspective for historical as well as forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001