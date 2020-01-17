New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2016 – 2025) – 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763585/?utm_source=GNW
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:
Global Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products
• Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market
o Value
o Volume
o Average Price
• Single Glazing Demand
o Value
o Volume
o Average Price
• Double Glazing Demand
o Value
o Volume
o Average Price
• Triple Glazing Demand
o Value
o Volume
o Average Price
• Smart Glass Demand
o Value
o Volume
o Average Price
Global Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments
• SPD
• Electrochromic
• PDLC
• Thermochromic
• Photochromatic
Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets
• Overall Construction
o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
o By Application (new market, replacement market)
• Residential
o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
o By Application (new market, replacement market)
• Commercial
o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
o By Application (new market, replacement market)
• Industrial
o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
o By Application (new market, replacement market)
• Institutional
o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
o By Application (new market, replacement market)
Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector
• By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
• By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
• By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)
Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments
• By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
• By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
• By Application (new market, replacement market)
• Country Covered:
• China
• India
• Malaysia
• Australia
• United Arab Emirates
• South Africa
• Brazil
• Mexico
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Germany
• France
• Finland
• Denmark
• United States
Reason to Buy
• In-depth Understanding of Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity trends, and industry dynamics through 150+ KPIs.
• Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks in energy efficient glass industry.
• Get Detailed View on Global Smart Glass Technology: Get in-depth understanding of growth dynamics and adoption of smart glass technologies across various end markets.
• Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume perspective for historical as well as forecast period.
