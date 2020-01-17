STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today released its newest corporate video, “Digital. Unleashed!,” focusing on the important role ISG plays in helping its clients unleash the power and potential of digital transformation within their organizations.

The one-minute, fifty-one-second video, posted on the ISG website, begins with a visual depiction of the typical questions clients ask about digital transformation: where to begin, how to create a digital partner ecosystem, how to leverage digital technology to increase revenue and streamline operations, and how to measure ROI on their digital investments.

In one exchange, an enterprise executive is heard saying, “Our competitors are all going digital,” to which another responds, “Imagine if we could be the disruptor, instead of trying to catch up to everyone else.”

“You have questions. ISG has the answers,” the narrator says, as the video highlights ISG solutions for creating a digital backbone and partner ecosystem, leveraging Agile and DevOps to move faster and with greater customer-centricity, automating processes and moving work to the cloud, adopting emerging digital technology such as data analytics, the Internet of Things and blockchain, and helping employees embrace change.

ISG, the narrator says, helps clients create “new ways of working and connecting that reduce costs and allow you to invest in the future … with research, tools and support that show you where and how fast your digital investments create value.”

The video concludes: “From your systems, your operations, your sourcing, your mindset, it’s time to leave legacy behind … and move into a new world of possibility. Partner with ISG and unleash your digital potential.”

“With a dizzying array of digital choices that seem to grow in both number and complexity every day, more and more enterprises are turning to ISG as their trusted advisor to help them put it all together,” said Will Thoretz, ISG global leader, Corporate Communications and Brand. “This video emphasizes the important role our firm plays in helping clients unleash their digital potential—for greater efficiency, competitive advantage and faster growth.”

“Digital. Unleashed!” is also available for viewing on YouTube.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com