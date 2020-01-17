New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global synthetic paper market is expected to grow from USD 773.28 Million in 2018 to USD 1,358.37 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The 100% recyclability, and growing applications for printing, and paper bags are expected to drive the global synthetic paper market.
Market Outlook of the Synthetic Paper
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/407135/request-sample
Raw Material Segment Analysis of the Synthetic Paper Market
The BOPP segment emerged as the leader in the global synthetic paper market with USD 416.95 million revenue in 2018. BOPP papers are witnessing an increased demand due to their enhanced properties, such as heat stability, water resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, and ease of printing. BOPP papers are being utilized for varied purposes such as packaging and labeling of food products, printing of business cards, calendars, book covers, newspapers, and maps among others.
Application Segment Analysis of the Synthetic Paper Market
There has been a growing demand for the durable and superior quality prints for outdoor applications. Consequently, the printing segment is anticipated to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 9.59% over the forecast period.
End User Industry Segment Analysis of the Synthetic Paper Market
The paper segment dominated the global synthetic paper market with USD 453.22 million revenue in 2018. The superior moisture resistance, tear resistance, UV resistance, and durability properties make the synthetic papers suitable for the outdoor advertising in form of prints, banners, signs, window displays among others. As a result the paper segment is bound to witness an increased demand over the forecast period.
Region Segment Analysis of the Synthetic Paper Market
The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the synthetic paper with a 39.92% share of market revenue in 2018. Burgeoning demand from the end user industries such as packaging, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals coupled with the growing demand for the environmentally sustainable packaging products, led the Asia Pacific region to dominate the global synthetic paper market in 2018. Ready availability of the raw materials coupled with the steady demand from the outdoor publicity and food packaging industry are expected to propel the Middle East and Africa to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period.
Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/synthetic-paper-market-by-raw-material-bopp-hdpe-407135.html
Competitive landscape and key vendors
About the report:
The global synthetic paper market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million) volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407135&type=single
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.
Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com
Related Reports
Global Superconductor Market -https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/superconductor-market-by-applications-magnetic-resonance-imaging-research-385949.html
Global Synthetic Lubricants Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/synthetic-lubricants-market-by-type-polyalphaolefin-esters-polyalkylene-385950.html
Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/tantalum-sputtering-target-market-by-type-low-purity-385951.html
Global Thermoformed Plastics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/thermoformed-plastics-market-by-product-polymethyl-methacrylate-polyethylene-385952.html
Fior Markets
Pune, INDIA
Fior-Markets-Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: