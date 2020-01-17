Kitchener, Waterloo, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it has been selected as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2020.

The editorial competition recognizes employers offering the nation’s best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. The competition is managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc, the organization also responsible for the annual selection of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“We see the enormous value in attracting and retaining young people in the early stages of their careers so we work very hard to be a great employer and it’s gratifying to receive this recognition,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “While we just celebrated our 20th anniversary, we started this company right out of school, and have never lost that sense of excitement, creativity and entrepreneurship.”

D2L was specifically recognized for:

A two-year graduate program that features rotations through four different product development teams

The LEAD (Learning Engagement and Development) program that helps employees grow as professionals and future leaders, including developing and presenting solutions to actual D2L challenges to senior leadership

