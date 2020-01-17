Publication of the

HY 2019/2020 Financial Report

Regulated Information - Paris, France - January 17, 2020 at 7:00pm CET

The Atari Group announces that it has made available to the public on January 17, 2020 its financial report for the first half of 2019/2020, ended September 30, 2019.

This document in English is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website (www.atari-investisseurs.com).









Attachment