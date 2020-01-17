Publication of the
HY 2019/2020 Financial Report
Regulated Information - Paris, France - January 17, 2020 at 7:00pm CET
The Atari Group announces that it has made available to the public on January 17, 2020 its financial report for the first half of 2019/2020, ended September 30, 2019.
This document in English is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website (www.atari-investisseurs.com).
Attachment
ATARI
Paris, FRANCE
Atari_CP_Mise-a-dispo-RFS1_20200117_ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: