Albuquerque, NM, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting January 23rd, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union will be selling reusable grocery bags at all their branches to help raise funds for the Connected Academy.

In 2019, U.S. Eagle joined forces with other New Mexico credit unions and donated $85,000 to the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital through the Credit Union for Kids program. Each credit union is contributing a monetary amount through donations and fundraising.



All donations will be supporting the Connected Academy, a non-profit organization focused on providing the funding to employ an accredited full-time teacher at the UNMCH Child Life wing. When a child misses school for eleven days, they are automatically disenrolled. This cooperative effort will provide continued education to children seeking treatment at the hospital and offer them a part of normalcy during these difficult times.

With the recent plastic bag ban in Albuquerque and Bernalillo, U.S. Eagle will be selling reusable grocery bags for $2 starting on January 23rd. While all funds raised will benefit the Connected Academy, this initiative also supports a cleaner world.

“New Mexico Credit Unions Connected Academy is an example of credit unions cooperating to remedy an issue affecting our youth. Our mission at U.S. Eagle is to create a world where people matter more than numbers, and this opportunity allows us to live out our mission,” said President/CEO Marsha Majors. To learn more about the program, please click here to view a short video.

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state’s first, member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one billion and more than 80,000 members, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.

