PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $99,592 in grants to 28 STEM-related initiatives from schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama.
This is the program’s 12th year. Ingalls has awarded more than $1 million for science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects during that period.
“These projects expose students to innovative concepts, sharpen their critical thinking skills and broaden their understanding of technology-driven professions,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “Ingalls is committed to partnering with educators early to promote student engagement in these vital academic disciplines.”
A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ingalls-stem-grants-2020
2020 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients:
- Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Over the course of 24 months, students will use an air quality monitor to conduct research at Alabama landfills and learn how air quality is affected by a variety of factors. $2,640
- Bay High School (Miss.): Students will experience managing an aquaculture system. They will be responsible for feeding various fish species, water filtration, water sampling and recording utilities usage. $4,394
- Bay Waveland Middle School (Miss.): Students will simulate oil spills and research the most effective cleaning methods to gain a better understanding of how oil spills affect the ecosystem. $750
- Bay Waveland Middle School (Miss.): Students will create a wellness garden using low impact stormwater management engineering and design practices. $5,000
- Crossroads Elementary School (Miss.): An interactive lab will be created to train young engineers on lab protocols and proper use of lab materials. $4,738
- Dodge Elementary School (Ala.): Educators will teach students how to code offline before introducing them to an online computer programming tool that allows them to create their own interactive stories and games through mathematics and graphics. $1,676
- East Central High School (Miss.): Students will learn advanced scientific applications for ceramics through designing, firing and glazing their own utilitarian ceramic piece. $4,913
- East Central Middle School (Miss.): Funds will be used to purchase kits that allow students to experience planning, building and programming robots to perform specific tasks. $4,900
- Environmental Studies Center (Ala.): After collecting and filtering water samples from various locations, students will design solutions for protection of natural resources and give a report on the impact those resources have on biodiversity, economic stability and human recreation. $4,199
- Fairhope High School (Ala.): Funds will be utilized to set up an electronics/robotics lab. Students will learn about voltage and circuits and use skills acquired to construct a robot that will perform predetermined tasks. $4,964
- Fairhope Intermediate School (Ala.): Students will use 3D watershed models to explore the environmental impacts of human activities on our coastal waterways. $3,676
- Fairhope Intermediate School (Ala.): Students will design their own experiment surrounding the full life cycle of a butterfly. They will collect data and make conjectures as the life cycle of the butterfly occurs. $750
- Gautier High School (Miss.): Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) students will register as hobbyists with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and use a drone to capture video footage and create maps and 3D models. $2,169
- Harrison Central High School (Miss.): Students will use computer aided design software and everyday household materials to construct a bridge for presentation to a review board. $4,201
- J. Larry Newton School (Ala.): Students will learn several coding methods using app-connected robots. $1,800
- Jubilee BEST Robotics Program (Ala.): Students will engineer and build a functioning robot, write a business plan and build a tradeshow-style exhibit booth to enhance their knowledge of the manufacturing process. $5,000
- Mary G. Montgomery High School (Ala.): Funds will be used to purchase equipment for the school’s biomedical program that will enable students to perform labs at a graduate college level. $5,000
- McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Ala.): Funds will be used to purchase DNA analyzation equipment to help students learn how scientists carry out molecular research. $4,995
- Moss Point High School Career & Technical Education (Miss.): Students will be exposed to real-world medical scenarios through the use of a virtual simulation system that enhances knowledge of patient care. $4,990
- Moss Point High School Career & Technical Education (Miss.): Engineering software will be used by students to design, build and race miniature cars propelled by carbon dioxide cartridges. $3,200
- North Bay Elementary School (Miss.): Small, powerful robots will enable students to create adventures, games and learn coding while beginning to understand algorithms. $1,259
- Ocean Springs High School (Miss.): Students will build and launch model rockets using NASA’s design process and document each step, collecting data to further investigate the nature of rockets. $2,628
- Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Miss.): Using a tablet and a bot, students will be introduced to coding and robotics. $4,960
- Saint Mary Catholic School (Ala.): Students will complete a physics-based engineering project by designing a 3D model of a catapult and charting the launch of its projectiles. $1,285
- Singing River Academy (Miss.): Virtual reality headsets will be used to revolutionize student learning through immersive technology. Students will build virtual field trips and experience a spatial representation of data. $3,999
- St. Martin High School (Miss.): Students will earn a UAS license from the FAA. They will learn about, build and compete with drones. $4,999
- St. Patrick Catholic High School (Miss.): Students will research and report on the benefits of composting by recording school cafeteria waste produced, tracking the composting process and observing food growth rates in composted soil. $5,000
- West Wortham Elementary School (Miss.): Students will learn STEM-based principles about gravity and inertia and use critical thinking skills to build a simple machine. $1,500
