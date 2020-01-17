PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $99,592 in grants to 28 STEM-related initiatives from schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama.

This is the program’s 12th year. Ingalls has awarded more than $1 million for science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects during that period.



“These projects expose students to innovative concepts, sharpen their critical thinking skills and broaden their understanding of technology-driven professions,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “Ingalls is committed to partnering with educators early to promote student engagement in these vital academic disciplines.”

2020 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients:



Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Over the course of 24 months, students will use an air quality monitor to conduct research at Alabama landfills and learn how air quality is affected by a variety of factors. $2,640

Bay High School (Miss.) : Students will experience managing an aquaculture system. They will be responsible for feeding various fish species, water filtration, water sampling and recording utilities usage. $4,394

: Students will experience managing an aquaculture system. They will be responsible for feeding various fish species, water filtration, water sampling and recording utilities usage. $4,394 Bay Waveland Middle School (Miss.) : Students will simulate oil spills and research the most effective cleaning methods to gain a better understanding of how oil spills affect the ecosystem. $750

: Students will simulate oil spills and research the most effective cleaning methods to gain a better understanding of how oil spills affect the ecosystem. $750 Bay Waveland Middle School (Miss.) : Students will create a wellness garden using low impact stormwater management engineering and design practices. $5,000

: Students will create a wellness garden using low impact stormwater management engineering and design practices. $5,000 Crossroads Elementary School (Miss.) : An interactive lab will be created to train young engineers on lab protocols and proper use of lab materials. $4,738

: An interactive lab will be created to train young engineers on lab protocols and proper use of lab materials. $4,738 Dodge Elementary School (Ala.) : Educators will teach students how to code offline before introducing them to an online computer programming tool that allows them to create their own interactive stories and games through mathematics and graphics. $1,676



: Educators will teach students how to code offline before introducing them to an online computer programming tool that allows them to create their own interactive stories and games through mathematics and graphics. $1,676 East Central High School (Miss.) : Students will learn advanced scientific applications for ceramics through designing, firing and glazing their own utilitarian ceramic piece. $4,913

: Students will learn advanced scientific applications for ceramics through designing, firing and glazing their own utilitarian ceramic piece. $4,913 East Central Middle School (Miss.) : Funds will be used to purchase kits that allow students to experience planning, building and programming robots to perform specific tasks. $4,900

: Funds will be used to purchase kits that allow students to experience planning, building and programming robots to perform specific tasks. $4,900 Environmental Studies Center (Ala.) : After collecting and filtering water samples from various locations, students will design solutions for protection of natural resources and give a report on the impact those resources have on biodiversity, economic stability and human recreation. $4,199

: After collecting and filtering water samples from various locations, students will design solutions for protection of natural resources and give a report on the impact those resources have on biodiversity, economic stability and human recreation. $4,199 Fairhope High School (Ala.) : Funds will be utilized to set up an electronics/robotics lab. Students will learn about voltage and circuits and use skills acquired to construct a robot that will perform predetermined tasks. $4,964

: Funds will be utilized to set up an electronics/robotics lab. Students will learn about voltage and circuits and use skills acquired to construct a robot that will perform predetermined tasks. $4,964 Fairhope Intermediate School (Ala.) : Students will use 3D watershed models to explore the environmental impacts of human activities on our coastal waterways. $3,676

: Students will use 3D watershed models to explore the environmental impacts of human activities on our coastal waterways. $3,676 Fairhope Intermediate School (Ala.) : Students will design their own experiment surrounding the full life cycle of a butterfly. They will collect data and make conjectures as the life cycle of the butterfly occurs. $750

: Students will design their own experiment surrounding the full life cycle of a butterfly. They will collect data and make conjectures as the life cycle of the butterfly occurs. $750 Gautier High School (Miss.) : Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) students will register as hobbyists with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and use a drone to capture video footage and create maps and 3D models. $2,169

: Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) students will register as hobbyists with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and use a drone to capture video footage and create maps and 3D models. $2,169 Harrison Central High School (Miss.) : Students will use computer aided design software and everyday household materials to construct a bridge for presentation to a review board. $4,201

: Students will use computer aided design software and everyday household materials to construct a bridge for presentation to a review board. $4,201 J. Larry Newton School (Ala.) : Students will learn several coding methods using app-connected robots. $1,800

: Students will learn several coding methods using app-connected robots. $1,800 Jubilee BEST Robotics Program (Ala.) : Students will engineer and build a functioning robot, write a business plan and build a tradeshow-style exhibit booth to enhance their knowledge of the manufacturing process. $5,000

: Students will engineer and build a functioning robot, write a business plan and build a tradeshow-style exhibit booth to enhance their knowledge of the manufacturing process. $5,000 Mary G. Montgomery High School (Ala.) : Funds will be used to purchase equipment for the school’s biomedical program that will enable students to perform labs at a graduate college level. $5,000

: Funds will be used to purchase equipment for the school’s biomedical program that will enable students to perform labs at a graduate college level. $5,000 McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Ala.) : Funds will be used to purchase DNA analyzation equipment to help students learn how scientists carry out molecular research. $4,995

: Funds will be used to purchase DNA analyzation equipment to help students learn how scientists carry out molecular research. $4,995 Moss Point High School Career & Technical Education (Miss.) : Students will be exposed to real-world medical scenarios through the use of a virtual simulation system that enhances knowledge of patient care. $4,990

: Students will be exposed to real-world medical scenarios through the use of a virtual simulation system that enhances knowledge of patient care. $4,990 Moss Point High School Career & Technical Education (Miss.) : Engineering software will be used by students to design, build and race miniature cars propelled by carbon dioxide cartridges. $3,200

: Engineering software will be used by students to design, build and race miniature cars propelled by carbon dioxide cartridges. $3,200 North Bay Elementary School (Miss.) : Small, powerful robots will enable students to create adventures, games and learn coding while beginning to understand algorithms. $1,259

: Small, powerful robots will enable students to create adventures, games and learn coding while beginning to understand algorithms. $1,259 Ocean Springs High School (Miss.) : Students will build and launch model rockets using NASA’s design process and document each step, collecting data to further investigate the nature of rockets. $2,628

: Students will build and launch model rockets using NASA’s design process and document each step, collecting data to further investigate the nature of rockets. $2,628 Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Miss.) : Using a tablet and a bot, students will be introduced to coding and robotics. $4,960

: Using a tablet and a bot, students will be introduced to coding and robotics. $4,960 Saint Mary Catholic School (Ala.) : Students will complete a physics-based engineering project by designing a 3D model of a catapult and charting the launch of its projectiles. $1,285

: Students will complete a physics-based engineering project by designing a 3D model of a catapult and charting the launch of its projectiles. $1,285 Singing River Academy (Miss.) : Virtual reality headsets will be used to revolutionize student learning through immersive technology. Students will build virtual field trips and experience a spatial representation of data. $3,999

: Virtual reality headsets will be used to revolutionize student learning through immersive technology. Students will build virtual field trips and experience a spatial representation of data. $3,999 St. Martin High School (Miss.) : Students will earn a UAS license from the FAA. They will learn about, build and compete with drones. $4,999

: Students will earn a UAS license from the FAA. They will learn about, build and compete with drones. $4,999 St. Patrick Catholic High School (Miss.) : Students will research and report on the benefits of composting by recording school cafeteria waste produced, tracking the composting process and observing food growth rates in composted soil. $5,000

: Students will research and report on the benefits of composting by recording school cafeteria waste produced, tracking the composting process and observing food growth rates in composted soil. $5,000 West Wortham Elementary School (Miss.): Students will learn STEM-based principles about gravity and inertia and use critical thinking skills to build a simple machine. $1,500

