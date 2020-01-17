Leading technology executives speaking at the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include Snehal Antani, CTO, U.S. Department of Defense; Ashwin Ballal, SVP and CIO, Medallia; Julie Cullivan, Chief Technology and People Officer, ForeScout Technologies, Inc.; Ralph Loura, SVP IT and CIO, Lumentum; Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Hospital and Carrie Rasmussen, CIO, The Save Mart Companies
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As corporate leaders grapple with today’s unprecedented uncertainty and disruption, they are being forced to reevaluate, reimagine and reinvent their business strategies, cultures and mindsets. To compete in this turbulent climate, many organizations are relying on the innovative approaches, bold leadership and the blended business and technological understanding that pioneering CIOs can deliver.
Many such technology leaders will discuss these topics and others at the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit, taking place on February 11, 2020, at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, California.
“For enterprise executives today, change is the only constant,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “To help their organizations survive and thrive in this climate, CIOs must cultivate an ethos of innovation, unearth inventive sources of technology-driven transformation and decisively execute world-class business strategies.”
The 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will feature HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talks from:
Other noteworthy sessions will include:
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
