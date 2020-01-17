



Southfield, MI, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2019 common and preferred share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) – SUI

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Total Capital Gain Distribution

($ per share) Non Dividend Distribution

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain (1)

($ per share) Section 199A Dividend (2)

($ per share) 12/31/2018 01/15/2019 $ 0.710000 $ 0.397350 $ 0.004659 $ 0.000000 $ 0.312650 $ 0.000000 $ 0.392691 03/29/2019 04/15/2019 $ 0.750000 $ 0.419736 $ 0.004921 $ 0.000000 $ 0.330264 $ 0.000000 $ 0.414815 06/28/2019 07/15/2019 $ 0.750000 $ 0.419736 $ 0.004921 $ 0.000000 $ 0.330264 $ 0.000000 $ 0.414815 09/30/2019 10/15/2019 $ 0.750000 $ 0.419736 $ 0.004921 $ 0.000000 $ 0.330264 $ 0.000000 $ 0.414815 $ 2.960000 $ 1.656558 $ 0.019422 $ 0.000000 $ 1.303442 $ 0.000000 $ 1.637136

Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 866674 302)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Total Capital Gain Distribution

($ per share) Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain (1)

($ per share) Section 199A Dividend (2)

($ per share) 03/15/2019 04/01/2019 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.0047629 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.4014871 06/14/2019 07/01/2019 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.0047629 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.4014871 09/14/2019 09/30/2019 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.0047629 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.4014871 $ 1.218750 $ 1.218750 $ 0.0142887 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 1.2044613

(1) To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

(2) The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that, as of October 30, 2019, when it completed its acquisition of the Jensen portfolio, owned, operated or had an interest in a portfolio of 420 communities comprising approximately 140,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE COMPANY:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer



(248) 208-2500



www.suncommunities.com



