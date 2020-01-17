TYLER, Texas, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and year end financial results before the market opens on Friday, January 31, 2020. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST.



The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, Sr. EVP and CFO and Lindsey Bailes, VP and Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.

The Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 1545889 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc., Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Call”. To listen to the call via webcast, register at https://investors.southside.com .

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. CST January 31, 2020 through 12:00 p.m. CST February 12, 2020 by accessing the company website, https://investors.southside.com .

It is recommended that those wishing to participate in the conference call dial-in or register on the website approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com . Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

