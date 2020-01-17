CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANCN) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors approved the record date for the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on or about March 23, 2020. The matters raised by Access Industries Holdings LLC and Clal Biotechnology Industries Ltd. will be addressed at the Annual Meeting. Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares and holders of the Company’s American Depositary Shares at the close of business on February 17, 2020, the record date, will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.



About the Company

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies to treat cancer in areas of significant clinical need, with offices in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. The Company is developing small-molecule pan-RAS inhibitors and inhibitors of PDE10 and the b-catenin pathway. For more information on the Company, please visit www.anchiano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

