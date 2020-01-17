Marel‘s preliminary and unaudited financial results for 2019 show revenue growth of around 7% to EUR 1,284m (FY18: 1,198m), of which EUR 320m was generated in Q4 2019 (4Q18: 331m). The EBIT margin is approximately 13.5% for the full year of 2019 (FY18: 14.6%), due to a low EBIT margin of around 10% in Q4 2019 (4Q18: 14.6%). This temporary drop in operational performance is due to an unfavorable industry and product mix as well as increased costs incurred to address shifts in geographical demand.

Preliminary orders received were EUR 303m in 4Q19 (4Q18: 296m). Preliminary free cash flow in 4Q19 was robust at EUR 53m (4Q18: 41m), and down payments on orders received in the back-end of the quarter reflect the improved market conditions and rising investment appetite of Marel’s customers.

Marel remains committed to its long-term strategy and target of 12% average annual revenue growth in 2017-2026.

Árni Oddur Thórdarson, Chief Executive Officer:

“We are publishing this pre-announcement of our headline results due to the fact that operational results were around 10% EBIT margin in the fourth quarter which is below expectations. This means that we close the year at around 13.5% EBIT, while reporting 14-15% EBIT in recent years. At the same time, we achieved revenue growth of 7% in 2019 and the absolute EBIT was at similar levels as the previous year.

In partnership with our customers, we have navigated through a challenging period where the market environment was affected by geopolitical tensions and trade constraints. It seems like the tide is turning and we notice much more optimism and investment appetite in the market. We have a strong pipeline, which together with actions being initiated to streamline the operations, give us confidence that revenues and profitability will gradually increase through the course of the year 2020. With our pioneering product portfolio, global reach and strong financial position, we remain committed to our long-term strategy and target of 12% average annual revenue growth in 2017-2026 with an EBIT margin expansion.”

The preliminary results are unaudited and subject to change. Marel will release its audited Q4 2019 and annual consolidated financial statements after market closing of both NASDAQ Iceland and Euronext Amsterdam as scheduled on 5 February 2020.

On 6 February 2020, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host an investor meeting where CEO Árni Oddur Thórdarson and CFO Linda Jónsdóttir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter.

The investor presentation is broadcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and recordings will be available after the meeting on marel.com/IR. Members of the investment community can also join the investor meeting through conference call. Details for the webcast and conference call will be published the week prior to the investor meeting.

