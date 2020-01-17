TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) announced today that effective January 17, 2020, RSM Canada LLP (“RSM”) has tendered its resignation at the request of the Company and KPMG LLP has been appointed as the successor auditor.



In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor. To the Company’s knowledge, there were no “reportable events” as such term is defined in NI 51-102 between the Company and RSM.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company previously disclosed its production guidance for 2020 of 42,000 to 48,000 gold ounces (for more information refer to the Company’s News Release dated January 9, 2020). The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT”, on the OTC under the symbol “HRTFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “H4O”.

