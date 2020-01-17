LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, accessories, and suitcases, plays a starring role in this year's SAG Awards - two of its travel bags - the Puddle Jumper Duffel for men and the Gondola XL Tote for women, have been chosen as the official 2020 SAG Awards Gala Gift Bags.



This marks the third year that Lug bags have held the swag for the Gala Gift Bags given out at the SAG Awards, and have been seen carried by film and television actors at the gala.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, made its debut in 1995. It presents thirteen awards for acting in film and television and airs live on TNT and TBS, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on January 19, 2020. The awards are given for both individual performances as well as on the entire ensemble of a drama series or comedy series and the cast of a film. The gala is attended by a who’s who of film and television.

Jason Richter, president of LUG, said, “For the third year in a row, we are excited to be a part of this prestigious, star-studded awards gala that recognizes the creative work of film and television actors. It is an honor for Lug to have our products in the spotlight.”

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug was created with the simple goal of freshening up the luggage market with fun, functional and colorful designs by creating travel bags and accessories for savvy globetrotters.

The following year, Lug’s Puddle Jumper bag caught Oprah’s attention and it was featured on the “O List” in O Magazine, popularizing the brand among female travelers.

In 2015, Lug joined QVC, where its products are featured in broadcasts that reach over 100 million American households. Lug received the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2016. In 2018, Lug opened its flagship store inside the Baltimore-Washington Airport and in 2019, Lug was chosen as the A-list gift bag for Variety’s sixth annual Power of Women – New York event.

