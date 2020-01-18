Geneva aims for excellence at its 2nd Blockchain Congress

Geneva – January 18, 2020 – The Geneva Blockchain Congress is the most important Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) dedicated gathering in Switzerland. It convenes about 1'000 participants from 30 countries and features world-renowned speakers. Following the success of the first edition in 2019, the second edition of the Geneva Blockchain Congress will focus on the theme "From lab to market through ethics, regulation and governance".

Ethical, regulatory and governance questions need to be carefully examined and answered as blockchain-based applications become more widespread in a growing number of domains.

The objective of the Geneva congress is to promote a constructive exchange of views between international standardization bodies, governments in charge of the legal frameworks and the private sector. A wide range of issues will be addressed by some 100 speakers in plenary presentations, round tables, topical debates or workshops on the following themes:

Public Administration

Deep Tech Evolution

Banking and Finance

Regulation and Legal Frameworks

Illicit Trade and Counterfeiting

Health and Well-Being

Supply Chain and Logistics

Social and Humanitarian.

During the event, the state of Geneva, through its “Directorate General for Economic Development, Research and Innovation” (DGDERI) will announce its participation in "The Geneva Blockchain Center of Excellence" co-founded in December 2018 by WISeKey and the "Blockchain Research Institute" (BRI), a division of The Tapscott Group Inc. Geneva's participation in the Blockchain Center of Excellence will facilitate the collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors in the region to make sure that blockchain standards and applications are used in a safe and trusted manner.

