According to latest report “Hybrid Powertrain Market by Level (Mild HEV, Full HEV, PHEV), By Type (Series, Parallel, Series-Parallel), Component (HEV [Power Electronics, Battery, Electric Motor, Controller], PHEV [Power Electronics, Battery, Electric Motor, Controller]), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of hybrid powertrain will reach $645 billion by 2026. Improved fuel efficiency, lower environment impact and maintenance provided by hybrid cars are set to propel the market size.

Continuous development of advanced hybrid drivetrains will drive the market share over the study timeframe. For instance, in July 2019, Toyota announced to develop second hybrid transmission at TMMP plant in Walbrzych, Poland. Hybrid vehicles offers several advantages including less emission and low fuel consumption. The vehicles rely on alternate power source in conjunction with conventional source to generate momentum leading to reduction in fuel consumption.

Deteriorating atmospheric balance and increasing carbon dioxide levels are driving the industry growth. According to American Meteorological Society, the number of carbon dioxide molecules in the environment have risen significantly from 368 Parts Per Million (PPM) in 1998 to 408 in 2019. These changes are rapidly transforming consumer inclination towards cleaner and eco-friendly vehicles to reduce environmental impact. Government entities are participating through introduction of incentive programs to boost vehicle adoption.

Mild HEV is anticipated to gain considerable share in the hybrid powertrain market owing to multiple mechanical advantages. The vehicles feature electric motor providing mild levels of engine assistance that provides smoother and refined driving operation. These have more agility compared to full combustion counterparts as it uses recuperated electric energy that enhances the engine acceleration. Further, it is experiencing an upsurge in demand as it extends engine life through reduction in engine load and mechanical stress especially in urban driving conditions.

Control component showcases significant demand in hybrid powertrain market owing to advancement in technology and its significance in vehicle operation. Control module incorporates host of sensors and control points ensuring proper coordination between power sources. It also ensures temperature management for batteries and engine components to ensure safe and optimized driving scenario.

Hybrid powertrain market growth from series-parallel type is anticipated to grow substantially over forecast timeframe. Series-parallel is an efficient system as it divides the engine power along two paths in which one goes to the generator to produce electricity and another goes through a mechanical gear system to provide momentum in the wheels. It is experiencing strong demand as the system provides maximum power utilization with ability to fill engine torque gaps with electric power.

Europe will witness significant growth with the introduction of vehicle with the hybrid alternative. For instance, in September 2019, BMW announced to introduce mild-hybrid option for 5 series vehicles. The vehicle utilizes 48V starter-generator coupled with secondary battery that increases the effectiveness of regenerative braking system. Further, in January 2020, the company announced to launch plug-in hybrid vehicle models including BMW X1 xDrive25e and BMW X2 xDrive25e.

Some major findings of the hybrid powertrain market report include:

Japan to lead the Asia Pacific hybrid powertrain industry .

. Rising environmental concerns to drive demand for alternate fuel driven cars.

Improving economic conditions and lowering technological costs will drive demand.

Major hybrid powertrain market players include Aisin Seiki, BAE Systems, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Denso, Magna International, Hofer Powertrain, JATCO Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen. Industry players are introducing innovative products to enhance the vehicle performance.

