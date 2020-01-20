Baton Rouge, LA, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re looking to start 2020 with a leap towards a healthier lifestyle, a heart-healthy diet is one of the best places to start. Heart healthy diets can go a long way toward protecting and preserving your body’s most important muscle. They also tend to have an obviously, positive impact on the rest of the body and mind. A focus on heart healthy eating is one way to promote longevity, youthfulness and weight control in your own life. Currently, a few popular heart healthy options stand out the most according to telemedicine weight loss leader, Diet Demand.

The DASH Diet. According to Dr. Burns - Diet Demand’s Medical Director, “DASH was created as a way to lower blood pressure based on the theory of sodium causing hypertension. It stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and works for a percentage of the population who are hypertensive.” For these sodium sensitive individuals (maybe only 25% of the population), this method can provide some benefit. It also helps to restore some mineral imbalances that contribute to high blood pressure. However, Dr. Burns believes that there is more to improving heart health, “Avoiding processed foods are sound, however the guidelines on specific macronutrient intake are missing. Also, weight management should be a key aspect of heart healthy dieting. Being that DASH was created for hypertension, the primary purpose of this diet is not weight management.” As far as weight loss is concerned, only lower calorie versions of DASH would trigger weight loss, but that would apply to them doing any lower calorie diet. Additionally, for people who are following lower carb diets for weight loss, the sodium requirement actually goes up, along with the other electrolytes of potassium and magnesium due to the effect of the kidneys wasting electrolytes more rapidly while the body goes into ketosis. Believe it or not, the daily sodium requirement is actually higher on a lower carb diet than a high carb diet.

The Mediterranean diet is also touted for its heart-healthy benefits. Unlike the DASH diet whose primary purpose is the reduction of salt, Mediterranean style eating is more heavily focused on the incorporation of heart-healthy omega3s and fats such as olive oil, fatty fish and avocados. Since whole foods are implemented, sodium reduction is somewhat a part of this diet since processed foods are minimized. Diet Demand, a nationally recognized virtual weight loss program incorporates heart-healthy strategies in its customized diet and weight loss coaching methods. It’s Jumpstart Diet, focuses is on balanced nutrition and initial calorie reductions between 800-1200 calories to help patients at risk for heart disease with quick weight loss.

Diet Demand provides certified weight loss doctors and coaches available by phone 24/7 to help with meal planning, grocery shopping, dining out and more. There’s nothing better than having personalized help via certified weight loss professionals who can review your plan and help you along the way.

A better solution. Most diets have a one-size-fits-all strategy, so it’s assumed that what works for some people will work for you as well. Unfortunately, many factors can determine how well a specific diet works for you. Diet Demand takes a personalized approach by gathering information on your individual body macros in order to develop a diet that is specific to your needs. Due to the success of this customized model, Diet Demand clients have a 94 percent success rate.

See what Diet Demand can do for you by easily and effortlessly visiting http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

