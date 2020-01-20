Equinor has on 17 January 2020 purchased 1,000 own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 181.6976 Norwegian kroner per share.

These share purchases form part of the first tranche of the company's share buy-back programme 2019-2022 announced on 5 September 2019. After this transaction Equinor owns a total of 23,589,414 own shares under the share buy-back programme.

For further information about the share buy-back programme, reference is made to the Oslo Stock Exchange notification published on 5 September 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no).