Vesa Equity Investment strengthens its position and announces that it has exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to reach 5.64% of the share capital

Paris, 20th January 2020,

Vesa Equity Investment strengthens its position and announces that it has crossed the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to reach 5.64% of the share capital. Vesa Equity Investment S.à.r.l. is an investment vehicle owned by MM. Daniel Křetínský, controlling shareholder (53%) and Patrik Tkáč (47%).

"The announcement of this threshold crossing follows our entry into the capital announced on 5 September 2019. It reaffirms our conviction that Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is the best-positioned retail group on the French market and one of the European leaders best able to respond to the profound changes in the sector. We continue to give our full support to the management of the Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Group and our confidence in its ability to implement its long-term strategic vision, to which we subscribe. " says Mr. Křetínský.

For Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and CEO of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, "this new investment by Mr. Křetínský in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon once again demonstrates the confidence of professional investors in the sector in our capacity for innovation and execution. As announced last September, I will propose to the Board of Directors to submit the appointment of a representative of Vesa Equity Investment to the Board of Directors of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon during the Group's next General Meeting. »

As a reminder, Daniel Křetínský and Patrik Tkáč are long-term investors, including in the European retail sector, with a 29.99% stake in METRO AG as well as a 40% stake in the Mall Group, a major e-commerce player in Central and Eastern Europe with a turnover of more than 700 million euros.

Mr. Křetínský is a controlling shareholder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energetický a průmyslový holding, a.s. (EPH), an international energy and infrastructure group based in the Czech Republic. In addition to serving on several Boards of Directors of EPH affiliated companies, he also holds positions in companies not affiliated with EPH, where he has a majority or controlling interest, including Czech Media Invest and EC Investments which owns, among others, 40% of Mall Group. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of AC Sparta Praha fotbal.

Mr. Tkáč is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of J & T Finance Group SE ("JTFG"), an international banking group providing services in the fields of private, retail and investment banking, asset management and securities trading mainly in Central and Eastern European countries. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of J & T Banka a.s.. In addition to his activities at JTFG, he also holds a significant stake in J & T Private Equity Group, EP Global Commerce, Czech Media Invest and Mall Group.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Régine GAGGIOLI – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Flore LARGER – Tel : +33(0)6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr

VESA Equity Investment

Daniel Častvaj – t: +420 232 005 355 – m: +420 604 211 864 – castvaj@epholding.cz

Attachment