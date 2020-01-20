Major order for services and accessories in Asia



Bezons, January 20, 2020 – 8:00 am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, announces a major order for more than one million euros from a customer in Asia for the supply of accessories and spare parts in the OLED display industry.

This order, deliverable in 2020, follows the evaporators sales recorded in 2017 and 2018 for this industry.

About RIBER:

RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices.

ISIN: FR0000075954 |Reuters: RIBE.PA |Bloomberg: RIB:FP

