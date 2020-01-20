The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,947,961
|218.95
|645,453,202
|13 January 2020
|23,948
|254.94
|6,105,408
|14 January 2020
|24,395
|255.51
|6,233,169
|15 January 2020
|24,642
|257.40
|6,342,760
|16 January 2020
|23,827
|256.20
|6,104,580
|17 January 2020
|24,240
|253.54
|6,145,742
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,069,013
|220.39
|676,384,861
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,069,013 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.96% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
Formats available: