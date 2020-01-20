On 16 Jan 2020, AB Grigeo Klaipėda’s request to allow the company to use part of the seized property in Dumpiai Village to the extent necessary to provide rainwater treatment and draining pressure line support filed by AB Grigeo Klaipėda on 14 Jan 2020 was granted by the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Klaipėda District Prosecutor's Office issuing a decision in pre-trial criminal investigation case No 04-2-00154-19.

Taking into account a specific character of the property subjected to temporary restrictions, the decision of 16 Jan 2020 has replaced the type of temporary restrictions imposed on the ownership of AB Grigeo Klaipėda’s real property with partial temporary restrictions on its ownership rights thereby allowing the company to use such property to the extent necessary to ensure operation and maintenance of the treatment facilities used in the wastewater and/or rainwater treatment process and for the draining pressure line.





