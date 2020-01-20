In week 3 2020 Eimskip purchased 345,925 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 65,950,601 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price (rate) Purchase price (ISK) 13.1.2020 10:05:22 69,185 192.5 13,318,113 14.1.2020 09:48:03 69,185 192.75 13,335,409 15.1.2020 09:33:53 69,185 190 13,145,150 16.1.2020 09:30:48 69,185 189 13,075,965 17.1.2020 09:48:16 69,185 189 13,075,965 Total 345,925 65,950,601

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 1 December 2019.

Eimskip held 4,605,879 own shares prior to the notified transactions, or the equivalent of 2.46% of issued shares in the company, and holds 4,951,804 after them, or the equivalent of 2.65% of issued shares in the company.

In week 3 Eimskip purchased a total of 345,925 company‘s own shares. The total purchase price amounted to ISK 65,950,601 which corresponds to 13.19% of the maximum market value amount according to the buy-back program. Eimskip has bought a total of 1,913,725 shares in the company amounting to ISK 358,879,691 market value in the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 3,125,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 500,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect until 24 January 2020, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The buyback program was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments.”

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, head of Marketing & Communication via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is