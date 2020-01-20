Suominen Corporation’s press release on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2019 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 approximately at 12:00 noon (EET).



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the financial result in English at a news conference for analysts, investors and media on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (EET). The conference will take place at Suominen’s Head Office, address Karvaamokuja 2B, Helsinki.

Kindly enroll in to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com or by phone at +358 10 214 3551.