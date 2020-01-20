Suominen Corporation’s press release on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET
Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2019 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 approximately at 12:00 noon (EET).
Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the financial result in English at a news conference for analysts, investors and media on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (EET). The conference will take place at Suominen’s Head Office, address Karvaamokuja 2B, Helsinki.
Kindly enroll in to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com or by phone at +358 10 214 3551.
The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2019-results. The live webcast starts at 1:30 p.m. (EET). The recording of the webcast and the presentation material will be available after the conference at www.suominen.fi.
The event can also be followed in Finnish on Twitter at twitter.com/SuominenOyj
For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2018 were EUR 431.1 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
