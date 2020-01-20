To Nasdaq Copenhagen



20 January 2020



Nykredit Realkredit A/S is preparing for a tap issue of Senior Non-Preferred Notes

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Nykredit Bank for a tap of the existing euro-denominated Senior Non-Preferred Note due January 2023 (ISIN DK0009525917).

The issue will be offered on market terms and will be governed by Danish law.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

